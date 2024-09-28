How to watch today's Rangers vs Hibernian Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers, currently third in the Scottish Premiership standings, will welcome ninth-placed Hibernian to Ibrox Stadium for their matchday six encounter of the 2024-25 season.

The home side has recorded three victories, one draw, and a single defeat from their opening five matches, while Hibernian have managed five points, securing one win and two draws in their first five games.

Philippe Clement's side turned in their finest performance of the season in Thursday’s Europa League clash, comfortably dispatching Malmo 2-0 in Sweden.

On the other hand, the visitors recently claimed their first win of the campaign, overcoming St Johnstone 2-0 at home. David Gray will be eager for his squad to carry that momentum forward as they head into their upcoming fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rangers vs Hibernian online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Europa League match between Rangers and Hibernian will be broadcast live on Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Rangers vs Hibernian kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 am ET/ 4:00 am PT Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian will be played at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7:00 am ET/ 4:00 am PT on Sunday, September 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

The hosts are set to miss up to five players for this encounter, with Danilo, Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo, Ridvan Yilmaz, and Jefte all expected to be sidelined due to injury concerns. After a fantastic 2-0 triumph over Malmo in their Europa League opener, Philippe Clement may opt to stick with the same starting lineup for this match.

Cyriel Dessers, who has been in red-hot form with seven goals in 10 matches across all competitions, is anticipated to spearhead the attack against Hibernian.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Kasanwirjo; Diomande, Barron; Cerny, Lawrence, Bajrami; Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, Kelly Defenders: Tavernier, Propper, Souttar, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, King, Devine Midfielders: Barron, Diomande, Bajrami, Dowell, Raskin, Lowry, Hagi Forwards: Cortes, Dessers, Lawrence, Cerny, Igamane, McCausland

Hibernian team news

As for the visitors, Kieron Bowie remains unavailable, and Martin Boyle is out following surgery on his hand and wrist, an injury that has hampered him this season.

However, they will be boosted by the likely return of captain Joe Newell, who is recovering from a groin injury that kept him out of their first league win of the season.

Hibernian possible XI: Bursik; C Cadden, Ekpiteta, O'Hora, Obita; Kwon, Triantis; Youan, Molotnikov, N Cadden; Kukharevych

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bursik, Boruc, Smith Defenders: Bushiri Kiranga, Triantis, Miller, O'Hora, Cadden, Ekpiteta, Obita, Iredale Midfielders: Levitt, Hyeok-kyu Kwon, Hoilett, Boyle, Elie Youan, Kenneh, Campbell, Amos, Newell, Doyle Hayes, Cadden, Moriah-Welsh, Allan Molotnikov Forwards: Kukharevych, Gayle, Kieron Bowie, Harry McKirdy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/30/24 Rangers 3-3 Hibernian Scottish Premiership 03/10/24 Hibernian 0-0 Rangers Scottish Cup 01/25/24 Hibernian 0-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership 10/21/23 Rangers 4-0 Hibernian Scottish Premiership 05/21/23 Hibernian 1-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership

Useful links