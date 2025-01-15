How to watch today's Rangers vs Aberdeen Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news

Rangers will be eager to avenge their previous defeat against Aberdeen, a loss suffered during their last visit to Pittodrie.

Back in late October, Jimmy Thelin's side handed the Ibrox outfit a setback that initially appeared to jeopardize their hopes of securing second place. However, Philippe Clement's men have since stabilized, comfortably holding second in the Scottish Premiership standings, while Aberdeen's form has plummeted dramatically.

The Gers head into this fixture following a solid 3-1 victory over St. Johnstone at home on Sunday, whereas Aberdeen managed to scrape a point in a home draw with Hearts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rangers vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen will be live on Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Rangers vs Aberdeen kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Ibrox Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen will be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Thursday, January 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Rangers team news

Injury concerns weigh heavily on Rangers, with the likes of Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, James Tavernier, John Souttar, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, and Tom Lawrence all sidelined. Adding to their woes, Danilo exited late in the game against St Johnstone due to injury, which could see Mohammed Diomande pushed into a more advanced role alongside Connor Barron and Nicolas Raskin in midfield.

Meanwhile, Hamza Igamane continues his blistering form, netting his sixth goal in five outings last weekend, and he is expected to lead the attack once more.

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen faces similar injury setbacks, with Dimitar Mitov, Ester Sokler, Gavin Molloy, Jack Milne, Pape Habib Gueye, and Vicente Besuijen all likely to miss the clash.

Struggling offensively, having scored just once in their last five league games, head coach Jimmy Thelin may consider shaking up his attack. This could open the door for starts for Shayden Morris and Duk, as the Dons look to reignite their scoring touch.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links