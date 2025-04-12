How to watch today's Racing Louisville vs Washington Spirit NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Louisville will take on Washington Spirit in the NWSL at the Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday.

Washington Spirit have won two out of their first three games and will hope to continue their good start to the campaign with a win this weekend.

Washington Spirit beat Bay FC 2-0 in their most recent outing and will be confident in delivering a good challenge here. For the fans, it should be an exciting contest.

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Racing Louisville vs Washington Spirit kick-off time

The match will be played at the Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 5 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Racing Louisville team news

Racing Louisville are facing significant injury challenges, with key players like Uchenna Kanu, Maddie Pokorny, Olivia Sekany, and Kirsten Wright ruled out.

Savannah DeMelo is sidelined due to illness, and Bethany Balcer is unavailable for personal reasons.

Despite these absences, Racing will rely on Katie Lund in goal and their attacking options to secure a positive result

Washington Spirit team news

Washington Spirit come into the match following a 2-0 victory over Bay FC and will look to build on their strong start to the season. However, the Spirit are dealing with an extensive injury list, including Croix Bethune, Emma Gaines-Ramos, Andi Sullivan, Paige Metayer, and Rosemonde Kouassi.

Other absences include Lyza Jessee and Kate Wiesner. Despite these setbacks, the Spirit have shown resilience and will rely on their core players to maintain momentum in this away fixture

