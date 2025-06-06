How to watch today's Racing Louisville vs Utah Royals NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and Utah Royals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Louisville will host Utah Royals at Lynn Family Stadium on Friday as the NWSL resumes following a two-week break.

Racing Louisville will enter the match in good form, having won three of their last five games and climbing to eighth place in the standings with 14 points.

Royals, on the other hand, have endured a difficult campaign and sit 13th in the league with just five points from ten matches.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs Utah Royals online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Racing Louisville vs Utah Royals kick-off time

The match will be played at Lynn Family Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Racing Louisville team news

The hosts' most recent outing saw them claim a 3-2 away victory over Angel City FC, even after playing much of the second half with ten players. Louisville have been particularly effective in attack, scoring 12 goals this season, with nine of those coming in their last five matches.

With no injury concerns, they will be confident of picking up another win here.

Utah Royals team news

The visitors lost 3-1 at home to Orlando Pride before the break, conceding all three goals in the first half. The Royals have managed only one win this season and have struggled defensively, conceding 19 goals in ten games and losing four of their last five matches.

Despite a full-strength squad, a win will be difficult on Friday.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

RLO Last 2 matches UTA 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Utah Royals 1 - 0 Racing Louisville

Racing Louisville 5 - 1 Utah Royals 5 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

