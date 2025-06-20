How to watch today's Racing Louisville vs Orlando Pride NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and Orlando Pride, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Louisville hosts Orlando Pride at Lynn Family Stadium on Friday in a matchup that promises to be tightly contested as both teams look to solidify their positions in the NWSL standings.

Racing Louisville, currently seventh, will be eager to defend their perfect home record and avenge recent setbacks, while second-placed Orlando Pride arrives on a three-match winning streak and with momentum on their side. With both teams boasting strong attacking options but also showing defensive vulnerabilities, this fixture could have significant implications for their playoff ambitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel information, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs Orlando Pride online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Racing Louisville vs Orlando Pride kick-off time

The match will be played at Lynn Family Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Racing Louisville team news

Racing Louisville enter the match with a formidable home record, having won all of their matches at Lynn Family Stadium this season. Despite this, they have struggled defensively, conceding 22 goals in 12 matches, which has contributed to their -5 goal difference. The team’s attack, however, remains a bright spot, with key players consistently finding the net and helping them secure five wins so far.

There are no reported injuries or suspensions for Racing Louisville.

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando Pride, meanwhile, come into this fixture in impressive form, riding a three-match winning streak and holding second place in the league. The Pride have been especially strong on the road, with six away wins this season, and defensively, they have been solid, conceding only eight goals in 10 matches.

Barbra Banda remains the focal point of the attack, having scored a hat trick recently, but the team has struggled to find consistent secondary scoring since the departure of Adriana. They have no new injuries or suspensions to contend with and are expected to stick with the core lineup that has delivered a string of positive results leading into the summer break.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

