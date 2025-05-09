How to watch today's Racing Louisville vs Gotham NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and NJ/NY Gotham FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After settling for a goalless draw against the Chicago Stars, Gotham FC will be eager to keep its solid away form rolling when it visits Racing Louisville FC on Friday night at Lynn Family Stadium.

Though the stalemate in Chicago felt like a missed opportunity, Gotham has hit a decent patch, dropping just one of its last six outings while going 3-1-2 over that span. The club has also been road warriors this season, having already played a league-high five matches away from home. They've collected eight points on their travels (2-1-2), second only to the Washington Spirit in away form across the NWSL.

Racing Louisville FC (2-3-2, 8 points) comes into Friday's clash with some momentum of its own. After a rocky start to the campaign, they've now gone two games unbeaten and bagged their second win of the year last time out, a gritty 2-1 comeback over the Houston Dash. Emma Sears sealed the deal with the match-winner, notching her fourth of the season, the top tally for the team.

This will be the 11th meeting between the two sides, with honors split so far: two wins apiece and the rest ending level. Gotham, though, has the recent edge, unbeaten in the last three against Louisville (1W-2D). They've also fared well at Lynn Family Stadium, losing just once in four visits, a 2-0 setback in June 2023, and holding a 2-1-1 record on the road in this fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs NJ/NY Gotham FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and Gotham FC will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Racing Louisville vs NJ/NY Gotham FC kick-off time

The NWSL match between Racing Louisville and Gotham FC will be played at the Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Friday, May 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Racing Louisville team news

Racing Louisville will be without Ary Borges, who continues to serve her suspension after being sent off for dissent two weeks ago. They're also missing goalkeeper Katie Lind, sidelined by a hip issue.

Forward Bethany Balcer remains away on mental health leave, while Olivia Sekany has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a serious knee injury. Long-term injuries also keep Kirsten Wright (knee) and Maddie Pokorny (hip) off the squad sheet.

NJ/NY Gotham FC team news

Over in the Gotham FC camp, injuries continue to stack up. Defender Tierna Davidson is recovering from an ACL tear and won’t feature anytime soon. Both Rose Lavelle (ankle) and Sofia Cook (thigh) remain out, with no return in sight.

A goalkeeping crisis has forced Gotham to pull Michelle Betos — now a coach — back into the fold, following injuries to both backups, Shelby Hogan (thumb) and Ryan Campbell (shoulder). Mandy Freeman is also unavailable due to a lingering hip problem.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links