How to watch today's Racing Club vs Colo Colo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Racing Club and Colo Colo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Club and Colo Colo meet at Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Perón in Avellaneda on Wednesday for a pivotal Copa Libertadores Group E clash.

Racing sit atop the group and are unbeaten in their last three, while Colo Colo, currently fourth, are desperate for points to keep their knockout hopes alive. Their last meeting ended 1-1 in Santiago, and with both teams facing squad challenges, this fixture is set to be a tense, high-stakes affair.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Racing Club vs Colo Colo kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Perón on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Racing Club team news

Racing Club are dealing with several important absences ahead of this match. Midfielder Bruno Zuculini is sidelined until the end of May with a muscle injury, while Federico Saracho is also out for a few weeks.

Left-back Gabriel Rojas is a significant loss due to a knee injury that will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future. Despite these setbacks, Racing have shown strong form in both attack and defense, and will look to maintain their group lead at home.

Colo Colo team news

Colo Colo face considerable defensive woes going into this crucial tie. Key defenders Emiliano Amor and Erick Wiemberg are both unavailable, forcing coach Jorge Almirón to rely on Jonathan Villagra, Alan Saldivia, and Sebastián Vegas to shore up the back line.

This trio struggled in their last outing, conceding four goals, and the team overall is under pressure following a string of poor results and rising criticism. No new suspensions are reported, but the defensive absences could prove pivotal in a match that may define Colo Colo’s season

Form

Head-to-Head Record

RAC Last match COC 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Colo Colo 1 - 1 Racing Club 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

