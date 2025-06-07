How to watch Race Day Live Thunder Valley: Live stream, TV schedule, and Track map for Motocross Round 3

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream Race Day Live Thunder Valley Motocross Round 3.

The 2025 SMX World Championship series and Pro Motocross season roars into its third round this Saturday, June 7, at the picturesque Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado. Fans can catch all the high-octane action live at 3 pm ET on Peacock.

So far, Jett Lawrence is the only rider to have landed on the podium in both opening rounds, although that consistency came with a bit of help, Eli Tomac's poor start at Hangtown in Round 2 kept the title fight wide open.

Between them, Lawrence and Tomac have dominated the early stages, with Jett securing three moto victories to Tomac's one. Should Tomac turn the screws on Jett in Colorado, we could see riders like Hunter Lawrence, Aaron Plessinger, and Justin Cooper rise to the challenge and shake things up.

In contrast, the 250 class has been a one-man clinic. Haiden Deegan has been in a league of his own, going a perfect 4-for-4 in motos and already eyeing an unbeaten campaign.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Round 3 at Thunder Valley, where altitude, adrenaline, and ambition collide in what promises to be another electrifying chapter in the 2025 motocross season.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch Race Day Live Thunder Valley Motocross Round 3 in the United States.

Race Day Live Thunder Valley Motocross: Date, start time & full schedule

Date Saturday, June 7, 2025 Start Time 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT Venue Thunder Valley Motocross Park Location Lakewood, Colorado

Round 3 of the Motocross season fires up at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado, with live coverage set for Saturday, June 7, 2025. The action kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App.

Before the gates drop, Race Day Live will bring you all the build-up and qualifying sessions starting at 12:00 pm ET exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch Race Day Live Thunder Valley Motocross live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock

Live race coverage from Lakewood kicks off Saturday at 3:00 pm ET on Peacock. For early birds, Race Day Live from Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, CO starts at 12:00 pm ET with qualifying action.

Race Day Live Thunder Valley Motocross Schedule

Qualification

Time Event Duration 10:00 a.m. 450 Class Qualifying Grp B 15 min (1 Lap Free) 10:20 a.m. 450 Class Qualifying Grp A 15 min (1 Lap Free) 10:50 a.m. 250 Class Qualifying Grp A 15 min (1 Lap Free) 11:10 a.m. 250 Class Qualifying Grp B 15 min (1 Lap Free) Time Event Duration 11:40 a.m. 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 min 11:45 a.m. 450 Class Qualifying Grp B 15 min 12:05 p.m. 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 min 12:10 p.m. 450 Class Qualifying Grp A 15 min 12:30 p.m. 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 min 12:35 p.m. 250 Class Qualifying Grp A 15 min 12:55 p.m. 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 min 1:00 p.m. 250 Class Qualifying Grp B 15 min 1:45 p.m. 450 Consolation Race - 2:00 p.m. 250 Consolation Race -

Feature program

Time Event Broadcast 3:15 p.m. 450 Class Moto #1 - 4:15 p.m. 250 Class Moto #1 LIVE on NBC 5:15 p.m. 450 Class Moto #2 LIVE on NBC 6:15 p.m. 250 Class Moto #2 -

2025 Race Day Live Thunder Valley Motocross Track Map