How to watch Race Day Live Seattle: Live stream, TV schedule, and Track map for Supercross Round 11

The 2025 Supercross season shifts back to the West Coast this weekend for Round 11 in Seattle, where the battle for the championship is heating up.

Chase Sexton closed the gap on series leader Cooper Webb with a victory last time out, as the duo continues to pull away from the field. Meanwhile, Ken Roczen is struggling with a shoulder injury, losing ground in the title race over recent rounds.

In the 250 West division, Haiden Deegan remains in command, with Julien Beaumer trailing in second. Deegan has steadily widened his lead and will aim to extend his advantage even further in Seattle.

When it comes to title contention, consistency is king, and Cooper Webb has made a career out of staying in the hunt. He may not always set the fastest lap times, but his ability to minimize mistakes keeps him in the mix. Last weekend in Birmingham, Webb had to battle back after an early crash in the first main of the Triple Crown event. He recovered well, winning the final main and securing a fourth-place overall finish, ultimately limiting the points he surrendered to Sexton.

Race Day Live Seattle Supercross Round 11: Date, start time & full schedule

Date Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT Venue Lumen Field Location Seattle, Washington

Coverage of Supercross Round 11 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, kicks off live on Saturday, March 29, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App, with a rebroadcast airing on CNBC at 1:00 a.m. ET on Monday, March 31.

Race Day Live gets underway at 2:30 p.m. ET, featuring qualifying action ahead of the main event.

How to watch Race Day Live Seattle Supercross Round 11 live on Peacock

TV Channel: CNBC, Telemundo, NBC

CNBC, Telemundo, NBC Live streaming: Peacock

Peacock will provide live coverage of Race Day Live, featuring qualifying sessions, beginning at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT.

Fans can catch all 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross season across NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports' digital platforms, with Peacock providing live coverage of every heat and main event throughout the campaign.

Race Day Schedule

Qualification Schedule

Time (ET) Event Class 1:00 pm Free Practice 250 Group C 1:10 pm Free Practice 250 Group B 1:20 pm Free Practice 250 Group A 1:30 pm Free Practice 450 Group A 1:40 pm Free Practice 450 Group B 1:50 pm Free Practice 450 Group C 2:05 pm Qualifying 1 250 Group C 2:20 pm Qualifying 1 250 Group B 2:35 pm Qualifying 1 250 Group A 2:50 pm Qualifying 1 450 Group A 3:05 pm Qualifying 1 450 Group B 3:20 pm Qualifying 1 450 Group C 4:15 pm Qualifying 2 250 Group C 4:30 pm Qualifying 2 250 Group B 4:45 pm Qualifying 2 250 Group A 5:00 pm Qualifying 2 450 Group A 5:15 pm Qualifying 2 450 Group B 5:30 pm Qualifying 2 450 Group C

Evening Program

Time (ET) Event Class Details 7:30 pm Opening Ceremonies - 8:06 pm Heat #1 250 6 Min + 1 lap (1-9 to Main) 8:20 pm Heat #2 250 6 Min + 1 lap (1-9 to Main) 8:34 pm Heat #1 450 6 Min + 1 lap (1-9 to Main) 8:48 pm Heat #2 450 6 Min + 1 lap (1-9 to Main) 9:21 pm Last Chance Qualifier 250 5 Min + 1 lap (1-4 to Main) 9:33 pm Last Chance Qualifier 450 5 Min + 1 lap (1-4 to Main) 9:53 pm Main Event 250 15 Min + 1 lap (22 riders) 10:28 pm Main Event 450 20 Min + 1 lap (22 riders)

2025 Seattle Supercross Track Map