How to watch Race Day Live Salt Lake: Live stream, TV schedule, and Track map for Supercross Round 17

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream Race Day Live Salt Lake Supercross Round 17.

The 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, part of the SMX World Championship series, reaches its grand finale this Saturday, May 10, at Salt Lake City's Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Fresh off a statement win in Denver, Chase Sexton notched his sixth 450SX Class victory of the year, slicing Cooper Webb’s points lead down to just nine. The reigning 2023 champion is gunning for a comeback title, while Webb eyes a third crown in the sport’s premier division after finishing second last weekend to hold onto the top spot.

In the 250 East vs. West Showdown, drama is guaranteed. The East Division couldn't be tighter—Tom Vialle holds a razor-thin one-point edge over Seth Hammaker, with RJ Hampshire only three back. One solid performance from Hammaker or Hampshire could deliver them a maiden 250SX East title.

Meanwhile, in the West, Haiden Deegan sealed the deal in thrilling fashion, taking the championship thanks to a late-race surge in the last round. Even if Deegan draws a blank in Salt Lake City and Cole Davies takes the win, Deegan still holds the tiebreaker thanks to a better collection of runner-up finishes throughout the campaign.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch Race Day Live Salt Lake SX Round 17 in the United States.

Race Day Live Salt Lake SX: Date, start time & full schedule

Date Saturday, May 10, 2025 Start Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Rice-Eccles Stadium Location Salt Lake City, Utah

Race Day Live coverage begins Saturday at 1 pm ET followed by a pre-race event at 6:30 pm ET. Round 17 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, May 10, 2025. The main event gets underway at 7:00 pm ET on USA Network, with streaming exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch Race Day Live Salt Lake SX live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock

Live race coverage from Utah kicks off Saturday at 7:00 pm ET on USA Network, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. For early birds, Race Day Live from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah starts at 1:00 pm ET with qualifying action. If you miss the main event, an encore presentation airs Sunday at 4:00 pm ET on NBC.

Race Day Salt Lake Schedule

Time (ET) Event 10:00am - 10:08am 250 Overflow Free Practice 10:10am - 10:18am 250 East Free Practice 10:20am - 10:28am 250 West Free Practice 10:30am - 10:38am 450 Group A Free Practice 10:40am - 10:48am 450 Group B Free Practice 10:50am - 10:58am 450 Group C Free Practice 10:58am - 11:05am Track Maintenance 11:05am - 11:15am 250 Overflow Qualifying 11:20am - 11:30am 250 West Qualifying 11:35am - 11:45am 250 East Qualifying 11:50am - 12:00pm 450 Group A Qualifying 12:05pm - 12:15pm 450 Group B Qualifying 12:20pm - 12:30pm 450 Group C Qualifying 12:35pm - 12:45pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 12:45pm - 12:55pm Promoter Track Walk #1 12:55pm - 1:20pm Track Maintenance 1:20pm - 1:30pm 250 Overflow Qualifying 1:35pm - 1:45pm 250 East Qualifying 1:50pm - 2:00pm 250 West Qualifying 2:05pm - 2:15pm 450 Group A Qualifying 2:20pm - 2:30pm 450 Group B Qualifying 2:35pm - 2:45pm 450 Group C Qualifying 2:45pm - 3:00pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 3:00pm - 3:10pm Promoter Track Walk #2 3:10pm - 3:20pm Promoter Track Walk #3 3:20pm - 4:15pm Track Maintenance 4:30pm - 5:00pm Opening Ceremonies 5:04pm - 5:12pm 250 East Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (20 riders) 5:19pm - 5:27pm 250 West Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (20 riders) 5:34pm - 5:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (20 riders) 5:49pm - 5:57pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (20 riders) 6:03pm - 6:11pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 4 Laps (15 Riders) 6:11pm - 6:23pm Track Maintenance 6:23pm - 6:30pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (22 riders) 6:35pm - 6:42pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (22 riders) 6:42pm - 6:47pm Intermission 6:47pm - 6:50pm 250 Sighting Lap 6:52pm - 7:09pm Dave Coombs Sr. 250 East West Showdown – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (22 riders) 7:09pm - 7:17pm 250 Victory Circle 7:17pm - 7:23pm Track Maintenance 7:23pm - 7:26pm 450 Sighting Lap 7:28pm - 7:50pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (22 riders) 7:50pm - 8:00pm 450 Victory Circle

2025 Race Day Live Salt Lake Supercross Track Map