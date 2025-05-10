How to watch Race Day Live Salt Lake: Live stream, TV schedule, and Track map for Supercross Round 17

The 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, part of the SMX World Championship series, reaches its grand finale this Saturday, May 10, at Salt Lake City's Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Fresh off a statement win in Denver, Chase Sexton notched his sixth 450SX Class victory of the year, slicing Cooper Webb’s points lead down to just nine. The reigning 2023 champion is gunning for a comeback title, while Webb eyes a third crown in the sport’s premier division after finishing second last weekend to hold onto the top spot.
In the 250 East vs. West Showdown, drama is guaranteed. The East Division couldn't be tighter—Tom Vialle holds a razor-thin one-point edge over Seth Hammaker, with RJ Hampshire only three back. One solid performance from Hammaker or Hampshire could deliver them a maiden 250SX East title.
Meanwhile, in the West, Haiden Deegan sealed the deal in thrilling fashion, taking the championship thanks to a late-race surge in the last round. Even if Deegan draws a blank in Salt Lake City and Cole Davies takes the win, Deegan still holds the tiebreaker thanks to a better collection of runner-up finishes throughout the campaign.
GOAL has everything you need to know to watch Race Day Live Salt Lake SX Round 17 in the United States.
Race Day Live Salt Lake SX: Date, start time & full schedule
Date
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Start Time
7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT
Venue
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Location
Salt Lake City, Utah
Race Day Live coverage begins Saturday at 1 pm ET followed by a pre-race event at 6:30 pm ET. Round 17 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, May 10, 2025. The main event gets underway at 7:00 pm ET on USA Network, with streaming exclusively on Peacock.
How to watch Race Day Live Salt Lake SX live on Peacock
- Live streaming: Peacock
Live race coverage from Utah kicks off Saturday at 7:00 pm ET on USA Network, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. For early birds, Race Day Live from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah starts at 1:00 pm ET with qualifying action. If you miss the main event, an encore presentation airs Sunday at 4:00 pm ET on NBC.
Race Day Salt Lake Schedule
Time (ET)
Event
10:00am - 10:08am
250 Overflow Free Practice
10:10am - 10:18am
250 East Free Practice
10:20am - 10:28am
250 West Free Practice
10:30am - 10:38am
450 Group A Free Practice
10:40am - 10:48am
450 Group B Free Practice
10:50am - 10:58am
450 Group C Free Practice
10:58am - 11:05am
Track Maintenance
11:05am - 11:15am
250 Overflow Qualifying
11:20am - 11:30am
250 West Qualifying
11:35am - 11:45am
250 East Qualifying
11:50am - 12:00pm
450 Group A Qualifying
12:05pm - 12:15pm
450 Group B Qualifying
12:20pm - 12:30pm
450 Group C Qualifying
12:35pm - 12:45pm
KTM Junior Racing Practice
12:45pm - 12:55pm
Promoter Track Walk #1
12:55pm - 1:20pm
Track Maintenance
1:20pm - 1:30pm
250 Overflow Qualifying
1:35pm - 1:45pm
250 East Qualifying
1:50pm - 2:00pm
250 West Qualifying
2:05pm - 2:15pm
450 Group A Qualifying
2:20pm - 2:30pm
450 Group B Qualifying
2:35pm - 2:45pm
450 Group C Qualifying
2:45pm - 3:00pm
KTM Junior Racing Practice
3:00pm - 3:10pm
Promoter Track Walk #2
3:10pm - 3:20pm
Promoter Track Walk #3
3:20pm - 4:15pm
Track Maintenance
4:30pm - 5:00pm
Opening Ceremonies
5:04pm - 5:12pm
250 East Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (20 riders)
5:19pm - 5:27pm
250 West Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (20 riders)
5:34pm - 5:42pm
450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (20 riders)
5:49pm - 5:57pm
450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (20 riders)
6:03pm - 6:11pm
KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 4 Laps (15 Riders)
6:11pm - 6:23pm
Track Maintenance
6:23pm - 6:30pm
250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (22 riders)
6:35pm - 6:42pm
450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (22 riders)
6:42pm - 6:47pm
Intermission
6:47pm - 6:50pm
250 Sighting Lap
6:52pm - 7:09pm
Dave Coombs Sr. 250 East West Showdown – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (22 riders)
7:09pm - 7:17pm
250 Victory Circle
7:17pm - 7:23pm
Track Maintenance
7:23pm - 7:26pm
450 Sighting Lap
7:28pm - 7:50pm
450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (22 riders)
7:50pm - 8:00pm
450 Victory Circle