Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Race Day Live Salt Lake: Live stream, TV schedule, and Track map for Supercross Round 17

TV Guide & Streaming

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream Race Day Live Salt Lake Supercross Round 17.

The 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, part of the SMX World Championship series, reaches its grand finale this Saturday, May 10, at Salt Lake City's Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Fresh off a statement win in Denver, Chase Sexton notched his sixth 450SX Class victory of the year, slicing Cooper Webb’s points lead down to just nine. The reigning 2023 champion is gunning for a comeback title, while Webb eyes a third crown in the sport’s premier division after finishing second last weekend to hold onto the top spot.

In the 250 East vs. West Showdown, drama is guaranteed. The East Division couldn't be tighter—Tom Vialle holds a razor-thin one-point edge over Seth Hammaker, with RJ Hampshire only three back. One solid performance from Hammaker or Hampshire could deliver them a maiden 250SX East title.

Meanwhile, in the West, Haiden Deegan sealed the deal in thrilling fashion, taking the championship thanks to a late-race surge in the last round. Even if Deegan draws a blank in Salt Lake City and Cole Davies takes the win, Deegan still holds the tiebreaker thanks to a better collection of runner-up finishes throughout the campaign.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch Race Day Live Salt Lake SX Round 17 in the United States.

Race Day Live Salt Lake SX: Date, start time & full schedule

Date

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Start Time

7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT

Venue

Rice-Eccles Stadium

Location

Salt Lake City, Utah

Race Day Live coverage begins Saturday at 1 pm ET followed by a pre-race event at 6:30 pm ET. Round 17 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, May 10, 2025. The main event gets underway at 7:00 pm ET on USA Network, with streaming exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch Race Day Live Salt Lake SX live on Peacock

Live race coverage from Utah kicks off Saturday at 7:00 pm ET on USA Network, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. For early birds, Race Day Live from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah starts at 1:00 pm ET with qualifying action. If you miss the main event, an encore presentation airs Sunday at 4:00 pm ET on NBC.

Race Day Salt Lake Schedule

Time (ET)

Event

10:00am - 10:08am

250 Overflow Free Practice

10:10am - 10:18am

250 East Free Practice

10:20am - 10:28am

250 West Free Practice

10:30am - 10:38am

450 Group A Free Practice

10:40am - 10:48am

450 Group B Free Practice

10:50am - 10:58am

450 Group C Free Practice

10:58am - 11:05am

Track Maintenance

11:05am - 11:15am

250 Overflow Qualifying

11:20am - 11:30am

250 West Qualifying

11:35am - 11:45am

250 East Qualifying

11:50am - 12:00pm

450 Group A Qualifying

12:05pm - 12:15pm

450 Group B Qualifying

12:20pm - 12:30pm

450 Group C Qualifying

12:35pm - 12:45pm

KTM Junior Racing Practice

12:45pm - 12:55pm

Promoter Track Walk #1

12:55pm - 1:20pm

Track Maintenance

1:20pm - 1:30pm

250 Overflow Qualifying

1:35pm - 1:45pm

250 East Qualifying

1:50pm - 2:00pm

250 West Qualifying

2:05pm - 2:15pm

450 Group A Qualifying

2:20pm - 2:30pm

450 Group B Qualifying

2:35pm - 2:45pm

450 Group C Qualifying

2:45pm - 3:00pm

KTM Junior Racing Practice

3:00pm - 3:10pm

Promoter Track Walk #2

3:10pm - 3:20pm

Promoter Track Walk #3

3:20pm - 4:15pm

Track Maintenance

4:30pm - 5:00pm

Opening Ceremonies

5:04pm - 5:12pm

250 East Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (20 riders)

5:19pm - 5:27pm

250 West Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (20 riders)

5:34pm - 5:42pm

450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (20 riders)

5:49pm - 5:57pm

450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (20 riders)

6:03pm - 6:11pm

KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 4 Laps (15 Riders)

6:11pm - 6:23pm

Track Maintenance

6:23pm - 6:30pm

250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (22 riders)

6:35pm - 6:42pm

450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (22 riders)

6:42pm - 6:47pm

Intermission

6:47pm - 6:50pm

250 Sighting Lap

6:52pm - 7:09pm

Dave Coombs Sr. 250 East West Showdown – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (22 riders)

7:09pm - 7:17pm

250 Victory Circle

7:17pm - 7:23pm

Track Maintenance

7:23pm - 7:26pm

450 Sighting Lap

7:28pm - 7:50pm

450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap (22 riders)

7:50pm - 8:00pm

450 Victory Circle

2025 Race Day Live Salt Lake Supercross Track Map

