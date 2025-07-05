How to watch Race Day Live Red Bud 2025: Live stream, TV schedule, and Track map for Motocross Round 6

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream Race Day Live Red Bud Motocross Round 6.

Round 6 of the Pro Motocross season rolls into RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan, with plenty of headlines to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Jett Lawrence remains the man to beat, continuing his grip on the championship. However, the return of Chase Sexton, making his 2025 debut after being sidelined due to an injury at Fox Raceway's opener, adds a major wrinkle to the podium race, setting up a thrilling four-rider showdown.

Another major talking point is Ducati's highly anticipated Pro Motocross debut, with Antonio Cairoli lining up for the first of two races aboard their new machine, drawing plenty of intrigue across the paddock.

In the 250 class, Haiden Deegan has built such a commanding lead, more than an entire round’s worth of points, that whispers have already started about a possible late-season leap to the 450 division before 2025 wraps up.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch Race Day Live Red Bud Motocross Round 6 in the United States.

Race Day Live Red Bud Motocross Round 6: Date, start time & full schedule

Date Saturday, July 5, 2025 Start Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue RedBud MX Park Location Buchanan, Michigan

The AMA Pro Motocross Championship heads into round six this weekend with the iconic RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan set to host the action-packed showdown.

Fans can catch Saturday’s qualifying sessions on Race Day Live, kicking off bright and early at 10 am ET / 7 am PT.

For the second consecutive weekend, the 450 Class will get the motos rolling. All four motos—two from each class—will stream live on Peacock starting at 1 pm ET / 10 am PDT.

And for those tuning in on network TV, NBC will air the second 450 moto live, with the broadcast set to go green at 3 pm Eastern / 12 pm Pacific for a one-hour block of high-octane racing.

How to watch Race Day Live Red Bud Motocross Round 6 live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock

TV coverage for Round 6 of the Motocross Championship at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan, kicks off live on Saturday, July 5, at 1:00 pm ET across Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. Early risers can catch Race Day Live starting at 10:00 am ET on Peacock, which will showcase all the qualifying action.

Fans can also catch the excitement on network TV, with NBC airing the round live at 3:00 pm ET.

Every one of the 31 rounds in the 2025 SuperMotocross calendar will be televised across NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports' digital platforms—with every heat and main event streamed live on Peacock.

Red Bud Motocross Round 6 Entry List

Here's the Entry List for Red Bud Motocross Round 6 Entry List: 450 entry list | 250 entry list

Race Day Live Red Bud Motocross Round 6 Schedule

Qualification

Time Event 8:00 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 8:20 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 8:50 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 9:10 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 9:40 a.m. 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) - 5 minutes 9:45 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed 10:05 a.m. 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) - 5 minutes 10:10 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed 10:30 a.m. 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) - 5 minutes 10:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed 10:55 a.m. 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) - 5 minutes 11:00 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed 11:45 a.m. 450 Consolation Race 12:00 p.m. 250 Consolation Race

Feature Program

Time Event 12:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies 1:11 p.m. 450 Class Moto #1 2:12 p.m. 250 Class Moto #1 3:10 p.m. 450 Class Moto #2 LIVE NBC 4:10 p.m. 250 Class Moto #2

2025 Race Day Live Red Bud Motocross Round 6 Track Map