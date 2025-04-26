How to watch Race Day Live Pittsburgh: Live stream, TV schedule, and Track map for Supercross Round 15

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream Race Day Live Pittsburgh Supercross Round 15.

Saturday will see riders line up for Round 15 of the 17-race Monster Energy AMA Supercross season — which also doubles as Round 15 of the 31-event 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship — as the series heads to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It marks Supercross' first trip to the Steel City since 1983, and fans can expect fireworks.

Chase Sexton has tightened the championship race with back-to-back victories in Philadelphia and New Jersey, cutting into the points gap. If he continues to ride this hot streak, Cooper Webb might find himself powerless to stop Sexton's charge to the crown.

Still, Webb has been a model of consistency all year, finishing outside the top four just once, and there’s every reason to believe he’ll keep Sexton honest down the stretch. Meanwhile, the rest of the field is hungry for wins, and any unexpected results could throw a major wrench into the title math.

Over in the 250 class, Seth Hammaker rolls into Pittsburgh proudly sporting the red plate for the first time after last weekend’s breakthrough victory. The clock is ticking on both coasts as the championship battles heat up, and neither RJ Hampshire nor defending champ Tom Vialle are ready to back down without a fight.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch Race Day Live Pittsburgh SX Round 13 in the United States.

Race Day Live Pittsburgh SX: Date, start time & full schedule

Date Saturday, April 26, 2025 Start Time 1:30 p.m. ET or 10:30 am PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Race Day Live coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET or 10:30 am PT with coverage of qualification. Round 15 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, April 26. The main event gets underway at 7:00 pm ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch Race Day Live Pittsburgh SX live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock

Live race coverage from Pittsburgh kicks off Saturday at 7:00 pm ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. For early birds, Race Day Live starts at 1:30 pm ET with qualifying action. If you miss the main event, an encore presentation airs Sunday at 1:00 am ET on NBC.

Race Day Pittsburgh Schedule

🏁 Qualification – Free Practice

Time (ET) Session 11:40 a.m. 250 Group C Free Practice 11:50 a.m. 250 Group B Free Practice 12:00 p.m. 250 Group A Free Practice 12:10 p.m. 450 Group A Free Practice 12:20 p.m. 450 Group B Free Practice 12:30 p.m. 450 Group C Free Practice

⏱️ Qualification – Timed Sessions

Time Session 1:05 p.m. 250 Group C Qualifying 1 1:20 p.m. 250 Group B Qualifying 1 1:35 p.m. 250 Group A Qualifying 1 1:50 p.m. 450 Group A Qualifying 1 2:05 p.m. 450 Group B Qualifying 1 2:20 p.m. 450 Group C Qualifying 1 3:20 p.m. 250 Group C Qualifying 2 3:35 p.m. 250 Group B Qualifying 2 3:50 p.m. 250 Group A Qualifying 2 4:05 p.m. 450 Group A Qualifying 2 4:20 p.m. 450 Group B Qualifying 2

🌙 Evening Program

Time Event Details 6:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies — 7:04 p.m. 250 Heat #1 6 Minutes + 1 lap – 20 riders (Top 9 to Main) 7:18 p.m. 250 Heat #2 6 Minutes + 1 lap – 20 riders (Top 9 to Main) 7:33 p.m. 450 Heat #1 6 Minutes + 1 lap – 20 riders (Top 9 to Main) 7:47 p.m. 450 Heat #2 6 Minutes + 1 lap – 20 riders (Top 9 to Main) 8:23 p.m. 250 LCQ 5 Minutes + 1 lap – 22 riders (Top 4 to Main) 8:34 p.m. 450 LCQ 5 Minutes + 1 lap – 22 riders (Top 4 to Main) 8:55 p.m. 250 Main Event 15 Minutes + 1 lap – 22 riders 9:28 p.m. 450 Main Event 20 Minutes + 1 lap – 22 riders

2025 Race Day Live Pittsburgh Supercross Track Map