How to watch Race Day Live Philadelphia: Live stream, TV schedule, and Track map for Supercross Round 13

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream Race Day Live Philadelphia Supercross Round 13.

The 13th stop of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship lands at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this Saturday, April 12.

While the sun may be trying to peek through, wet weather is looming in the forecast—potentially setting the stage for a second straight mud-fest following last weekend's soggy showdown in Foxborough. If last Saturday's action was any indication, fans are in for another gritty, unpredictable thriller.

Championship contenders Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton will be keeping a close eye on the skies. With just 15 points separating them and only five rounds left in the title race, even a minor slip-up could swing the momentum. And in slick, muddy conditions, mistakes are almost a guarantee.

Last year's return to Philly—the first in 45 years—saw Jett Lawrence (450 class) and Max Anstie (250 class) take top honors. But with both sidelined due to injuries, a new winner is all but certain to emerge from the slop this time around.

So far in the 2025 season, 18 different riders have claimed victories across the premier classes. Will someone new join that list in the City of Brotherly Love?

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch Race Day Live Philadelphia SX Round 13 in the United States.

Race Day Live Philadelphia SX: Date, start time & full schedule

Date Saturday, April 12, 2025 Start Time 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Race Day Live coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. ET or 6:30 am PT with coverage of qualification. Round 13 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship heads to Philly on Saturday, April 12. The main event gets underway at 3:00 pm ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch Race Day Live Philadelphia SX live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock

Live race coverage from Philadelphia kicks off Saturday at 3:00 pm ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. For early birds, Race Day Live starts at 9:30 am ET with qualifying action. If you miss the main event, an encore presentation airs Monday at 1:00 am ET on CNBC.

Race Day Schedule

Time Event Previous Time (if updated) 10:15 a.m. 250 Overflow Qualifying 9:20 10:28 a.m. 250 East Qualifying 9:35 10:41 a.m. 250 West Qualifying 9:50 10:54 a.m. 450 Group A Qualifying 10:05 11:07 a.m. 450 Group B Qualifying 10:20 11:40 a.m. 250 Overflow Qualifying 11:15 11:53 a.m. 250 West Qualifying 11:30 12:06 p.m. 250 East Qualifying 11:45 12:19 p.m. 450 Group A Qualifying 12:00 12:32 p.m. 450 Group B Qualifying 12:15

Afternoon Program

Time Event Details 2:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies — 3:06 p.m. 250 West Heat 6 min + 1 lap, 20 riders (1–9 to Main) 3:20 p.m. 250 East Heat 6 min + 1 lap, 20 riders (1–9 to Main) 3:34 p.m. 450 Heat #1 6 min + 1 lap, 20 riders (1–9 to Main) 3:48 p.m. 450 Heat #2 6 min + 1 lap, 20 riders (1–9 to Main) 4:22 p.m. 250 Last Chance Qualifier 5 min + 1 lap, 22 riders (1–4 to Main) 4:33 p.m. 450 Last Chance Qualifier 5 min + 1 lap, 22 riders (1–4 to Main) 4:53 p.m. 250 East/West Showdown Main Event 15 min + 1 lap, 22 riders 5:26 p.m. 450 Main Event 20 min + 1 lap, 22 riders

2025 Philadelphia Supercross Track Map