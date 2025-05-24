How to watch Race Day Live Fox Raceway: Live stream, TV schedule, and Track map for Motocross Round 1

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream Race Day Live Fox Raceway Motocross Round 1.

The 2025 Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this week at Fox Raceway in Pala, California — and the heavy hitters are back in the mix.

Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, and Jason Anderson are all set to return after shaking off injuries and illness that sidelined them during Supercross. With a field stacked with stars and title credentials, the fight for the crown is wide open.

Still, toppling Jett Lawrence won't be easy. The Aussie ace has never lost an overall at Fox Raceway and barely drops a moto here. That said, he's returning earlier than expected from a knee injury, and questions linger about how close to 100% he’ll be.

In the 250 class, keep your eyes on Haiden Deegan. The rising star ended the Lawrence stranglehold at this track last season and is rolling into Pala with serious momentum after clinching the 250 West title and grabbing the win at the Supercross finale in Salt Lake City.

Five riders boasting a combined 13 championships line up this weekend, setting the stage for what promises to be a blockbuster opener.

Here’s everything you need to know to catch the Round 1 action from Fox Raceway.

Race Day Live Fox Raceway Motocross: Date, start time & full schedule

Date Saturday, May 24, 2025 Start Time 4:00 pm ET or 1:00 pm PT Venue Fox Raceway Location Pala, California

Round 1 of the Motocross season fires up at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, with live coverage set for Saturday, May 24. The action kicks off at 4:00 pm ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. If you miss it live, don’t worry—CNBC will air a replay on Monday, May 26.

Before the gates drop, Race Day Live will bring you all the build-up and qualifying sessions starting at 1:00 pm ET exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch Race Day Live Fox Raceway Motocross live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock

Live race coverage from California kicks off Saturday at 4:00 pm ET on Peacock. For early birds, Race Day Live from Fox Raceway in Pala, California starts at 1:00 pm ET with qualifying action. If you miss the main event, an encore presentation airs Monday at 4:00 pm ET.

Race Day Live Fox Raceway Motocross Schedule

Time Event Duration / Notes Qualification 11:00 a.m. 250 Class Qualifying Group B 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 11:20 a.m. 250 Class Qualifying Group A 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 11:50 a.m. 450 Class Qualifying Group A 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 12:10 p.m. 450 Class Qualifying Group B 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 12:40 p.m. 250 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes 12:45 p.m. 250 Class Qualifying Group B 15 minutes 1:05 p.m. 250 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes 1:10 p.m. 250 Class Qualifying Group A 15 minutes 1:30 p.m. 450 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes 1:35 p.m. 450 Class Qualifying Group A 15 minutes 1:55 p.m. 450 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes 1:00 p.m. 450 Class Qualifying Group B 15 minutes Feature Program 2:45 p.m. 250 Consolation Race 3:00 p.m. 450 Consolation Race 4:15 p.m. 250 Class Moto #1 5:15 p.m. 450 Class Moto #1 5:50 p.m. Halftime 6:30 p.m. 250 Class Moto #2 7:30 p.m. 450 Class Moto #2

