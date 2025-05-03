How to watch Race Day Live Denver: Live stream, TV schedule, and Track map for Supercross Round 16

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream Race Day Live Denver Supercross Round 16.

The 2025 SMX World Championship series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season powers into its second-to-last stop this Saturday, May 3, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, with the gate dropping at 7 pm ET.

Cooper Webb tightened his grip on the 450SX title chase after grabbing his fifth win of the season last weekend in Pittsburgh. He now sits atop the standings with 325 points, while Chase Sexton, who finished second in that race, continues to apply pressure from the runner-up spot.

Over in the Eastern 250SX class, Tom Vialle surged into first place in the standings with a timely victory in Pittsburgh, putting himself on 160 points heading into next weekend's finale in Salt Lake City. Seth Hammaker and RJ Hampshire remain in hot pursuit, with the title still hanging in the balance.

This weekend also marks the return of the 250SX West Division, where Haiden Deegan currently holds the lead on 171 points. But watch out for Cole Davies, who’s riding a wave of momentum after back-to-back wins and could yet steal the crown.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch Race Day Live Denver SX Round 16 in the United States.

Race Day Live Denver SX: Date, start time & full schedule

Date Saturday, May 3, 2025 Start Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Empower Field at Mile High Location Denver, Colorado

Race Day Live coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET or 10:30 am PT with coverage of qualification. Round 16 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, May 3. The main event gets underway at 7:00 pm ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch Race Day Live Denver SX live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock

Live race coverage from Denver kicks off Saturday at 7:00 pm ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. For early birds, Race Day Live from Empower Field at Mile High starts at 1:30 pm ET with qualifying action. If you miss the main event, an encore presentation airs Sunday at 4:00 pm ET on NBC.

Broadcast Team

Play-by-play: Leigh Diffey

Leigh Diffey Analyst: Ricky Carmichael

Ricky Carmichael Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas

Will Christien, Jason Thomas Race Day Live: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Jason Weigandt, Haley Shanley

Race Day Denver Schedule

Time Event 10:00am – 10:08am 250 Group C Free Practice 10:10am – 10:18am 250 Group B Free Practice 10:20am – 10:28am 250 Group A Free Practice 10:30am – 10:38am 450 Group A Free Practice 10:40am – 10:48am 450 Group B Free Practice 10:50am – 10:58am 450 Group C Free Practice 11:05am – 11:15am 250 Group C Qualifying 11:20am – 11:30am 250 Group B Qualifying 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Group A Qualifying 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Group A Qualifying 12:05pm – 12:15pm 450 Group B Qualifying 12:20pm – 12:30pm 450 Group C Qualifying 12:30pm – 12:45pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 1:20pm – 1:30pm 250 Group C Qualifying 1:35pm – 1:45pm 250 Group B Qualifying 1:50pm – 2:00pm 250 Group A Qualifying 2:05pm – 2:15pm 450 Group A Qualifying 2:20pm – 2:30pm 450 Group B Qualifying 2:35pm – 2:45pm 450 Group C Qualifying 2:45pm – 3:00pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 4:30pm – 5:00pm Opening Ceremonies 5:06pm – 5:14pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main) 5:20pm – 5:28pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main) 5:34pm – 5:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main) 5:48pm – 5:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main) 6:02pm – 6:08pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps – 15 Riders 6:20pm – 6:27pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes + 1 lap – 22 riders (1–4 to Main) 6:32pm – 6:39pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes + 1 lap – 22 riders (1–4 to Main) 6:50pm – 7:07pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes + 1 lap – 22 riders 7:26pm – 7:48pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes + 1 lap – 22 riders

2025 Race Day Live Denver Supercross Track Map