How to watch Race Day Live Denver: Live stream, TV schedule, and Track map for Supercross Round 16

The 2025 SMX World Championship series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season powers into its second-to-last stop this Saturday, May 3, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, with the gate dropping at 7 pm ET.
Cooper Webb tightened his grip on the 450SX title chase after grabbing his fifth win of the season last weekend in Pittsburgh. He now sits atop the standings with 325 points, while Chase Sexton, who finished second in that race, continues to apply pressure from the runner-up spot.
Over in the Eastern 250SX class, Tom Vialle surged into first place in the standings with a timely victory in Pittsburgh, putting himself on 160 points heading into next weekend's finale in Salt Lake City. Seth Hammaker and RJ Hampshire remain in hot pursuit, with the title still hanging in the balance.
This weekend also marks the return of the 250SX West Division, where Haiden Deegan currently holds the lead on 171 points. But watch out for Cole Davies, who’s riding a wave of momentum after back-to-back wins and could yet steal the crown.
GOAL has everything you need to know to watch Race Day Live Denver SX Round 16 in the United States.
Race Day Live Denver SX: Date, start time & full schedule
Date
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Start Time
7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT
Venue
Empower Field at Mile High
Location
Denver, Colorado
Race Day Live coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET or 10:30 am PT with coverage of qualification. Round 16 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, May 3. The main event gets underway at 7:00 pm ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock.
How to watch Race Day Live Denver SX live on Peacock
- Live streaming: Peacock
Live race coverage from Denver kicks off Saturday at 7:00 pm ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. For early birds, Race Day Live from Empower Field at Mile High starts at 1:30 pm ET with qualifying action. If you miss the main event, an encore presentation airs Sunday at 4:00 pm ET on NBC.
Broadcast Team
- Play-by-play: Leigh Diffey
- Analyst: Ricky Carmichael
- Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas
- Race Day Live: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Jason Weigandt, Haley Shanley
Race Day Denver Schedule
Time
Event
10:00am – 10:08am
250 Group C Free Practice
10:10am – 10:18am
250 Group B Free Practice
10:20am – 10:28am
250 Group A Free Practice
10:30am – 10:38am
450 Group A Free Practice
10:40am – 10:48am
450 Group B Free Practice
10:50am – 10:58am
450 Group C Free Practice
11:05am – 11:15am
250 Group C Qualifying
11:20am – 11:30am
250 Group B Qualifying
11:35am – 11:45am
250 Group A Qualifying
11:50am – 12:00pm
450 Group A Qualifying
12:05pm – 12:15pm
450 Group B Qualifying
12:20pm – 12:30pm
450 Group C Qualifying
12:30pm – 12:45pm
KTM Junior Racing Practice
1:20pm – 1:30pm
250 Group C Qualifying
1:35pm – 1:45pm
250 Group B Qualifying
1:50pm – 2:00pm
250 Group A Qualifying
2:05pm – 2:15pm
450 Group A Qualifying
2:20pm – 2:30pm
450 Group B Qualifying
2:35pm – 2:45pm
450 Group C Qualifying
2:45pm – 3:00pm
KTM Junior Racing Practice
4:30pm – 5:00pm
Opening Ceremonies
5:06pm – 5:14pm
250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main)
5:20pm – 5:28pm
250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main)
5:34pm – 5:42pm
450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main)
5:48pm – 5:56pm
450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main)
6:02pm – 6:08pm
KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps – 15 Riders
6:20pm – 6:27pm
250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes + 1 lap – 22 riders (1–4 to Main)
6:32pm – 6:39pm
450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes + 1 lap – 22 riders (1–4 to Main)
6:50pm – 7:07pm
250 Main Event – 15 Minutes + 1 lap – 22 riders
7:26pm – 7:48pm
450 Main Event – 20 Minutes + 1 lap – 22 riders