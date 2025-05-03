This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Race Day Live Denver: Live stream, TV schedule, and Track map for Supercross Round 16

TV Guide & Streaming

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream Race Day Live Denver Supercross Round 16.

The 2025 SMX World Championship series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season powers into its second-to-last stop this Saturday, May 3, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, with the gate dropping at 7 pm ET.

Cooper Webb tightened his grip on the 450SX title chase after grabbing his fifth win of the season last weekend in Pittsburgh. He now sits atop the standings with 325 points, while Chase Sexton, who finished second in that race, continues to apply pressure from the runner-up spot.

Over in the Eastern 250SX class, Tom Vialle surged into first place in the standings with a timely victory in Pittsburgh, putting himself on 160 points heading into next weekend's finale in Salt Lake City. Seth Hammaker and RJ Hampshire remain in hot pursuit, with the title still hanging in the balance.

This weekend also marks the return of the 250SX West Division, where Haiden Deegan currently holds the lead on 171 points. But watch out for Cole Davies, who’s riding a wave of momentum after back-to-back wins and could yet steal the crown.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch Race Day Live Denver SX Round 16 in the United States.

Race Day Live Denver SX: Date, start time & full schedule

Date

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Start Time

7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT

Venue

Empower Field at Mile High

Location

Denver, Colorado

Race Day Live coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET or 10:30 am PT with coverage of qualification. Round 16 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, May 3. The main event gets underway at 7:00 pm ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch Race Day Live Denver SX live on Peacock

Live race coverage from Denver kicks off Saturday at 7:00 pm ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. For early birds, Race Day Live from Empower Field at Mile High starts at 1:30 pm ET with qualifying action. If you miss the main event, an encore presentation airs Sunday at 4:00 pm ET on NBC.

Broadcast Team

  • Play-by-play: Leigh Diffey
  • Analyst: Ricky Carmichael
  • Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas
  • Race Day Live: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Jason Weigandt, Haley Shanley
Race Day Denver Schedule

Time

Event

10:00am – 10:08am

250 Group C Free Practice

10:10am – 10:18am

250 Group B Free Practice

10:20am – 10:28am

250 Group A Free Practice

10:30am – 10:38am

450 Group A Free Practice

10:40am – 10:48am

450 Group B Free Practice

10:50am – 10:58am

450 Group C Free Practice

11:05am – 11:15am

250 Group C Qualifying

11:20am – 11:30am

250 Group B Qualifying

11:35am – 11:45am

250 Group A Qualifying

11:50am – 12:00pm

450 Group A Qualifying

12:05pm – 12:15pm

450 Group B Qualifying

12:20pm – 12:30pm

450 Group C Qualifying

12:30pm – 12:45pm

KTM Junior Racing Practice

1:20pm – 1:30pm

250 Group C Qualifying

1:35pm – 1:45pm

250 Group B Qualifying

1:50pm – 2:00pm

250 Group A Qualifying

2:05pm – 2:15pm

450 Group A Qualifying

2:20pm – 2:30pm

450 Group B Qualifying

2:35pm – 2:45pm

450 Group C Qualifying

2:45pm – 3:00pm

KTM Junior Racing Practice

4:30pm – 5:00pm

Opening Ceremonies

5:06pm – 5:14pm

250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main)

5:20pm – 5:28pm

250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main)

5:34pm – 5:42pm

450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main)

5:48pm – 5:56pm

450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes + 1 lap – 20 riders (1–9 to Main)

6:02pm – 6:08pm

KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps – 15 Riders

6:20pm – 6:27pm

250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes + 1 lap – 22 riders (1–4 to Main)

6:32pm – 6:39pm

450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes + 1 lap – 22 riders (1–4 to Main)

6:50pm – 7:07pm

250 Main Event – 15 Minutes + 1 lap – 22 riders

7:26pm – 7:48pm

450 Main Event – 20 Minutes + 1 lap – 22 riders

2025 Race Day Live Denver Supercross Track Map

