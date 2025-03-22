How to watch Race Day Live Birmingham: Live stream, TV schedule, and Track map for Supercross Round 10

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream Race Day Live Birmingham Supercross Round 10.

The 2025 Supercross season rolls into Birmingham, Alabama, for Round 10 after a brief hiatus following the Indianapolis event. While the break allowed riders to recover, it also disrupted the momentum of those gaining traction in the championship battle.

Cooper Webb remains atop the 450 class standings after his victory in Indy, while the 250 class shifts back to the East division, where Tom Vialle holds a slim one-point lead. As the action heats up in Birmingham, Chase Sexton in the 450 class and Max Anstie in the 250 class will be looking to step up and secure crucial wins.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch Race Day Live Birmingham SX Round 10 in the United States.

Race Day Live Birmingham SX: Date, start time & full schedule

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time 1:30 pm ET/ 10:30 am PT Venue Protective Stadium Location Birmingham, Alabama

Race Day Live coverage begins at 1:30 pm ET or 10:30 am PT with coverage of qualification. Round 10 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship heads to Birmingham on Saturday, March 22. The main event gets underway at 7:00 pm ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch Race Day Live Birmingham SX live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock

Peacock will provide live coverage of Race Day Live, featuring qualifying sessions, beginning at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT.

The highly anticipated Triple Crown races will also be streamed live on Peacock, with the night program kicking off at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

Race Day Schedule

Time (ET) Event Riders 11:00 am 250 Group C Free Practice 8 min – 11:10 am 250 Group B Free Practice 8 min – 11:20 am 250 Group A Free Practice 8 min – 11:30 am 450 Group A Free Practice 8 min – 11:40 am 450 Group B Free Practice 8 min – 11:50 am 450 Group C Free Practice 8 min – 1:05 pm 250 Group C Qualifying 1 10 min – 1:20 pm 250 Group B Qualifying 1 10 min – 1:35 pm 250 Group A Qualifying 1 10 min – 1:50 pm 450 Group A Qualifying 1 10 min – 2:05 pm 450 Group B Qualifying 1 10 min – 2:20 pm 450 Group C Qualifying 1 10 min – 2:50 pm 250 Group C Qualifying 2 10 min – 3:05 pm 250 Group B Qualifying 2 10 min – 3:20 pm 250 Group A Qualifying 2 10 min – 3:35 pm 450 Group A Qualifying 2 10 min – 3:50 pm 450 Group B Qualifying 2 10 min – 4:05 pm 450 Group C Qualifying 2 10 min – 4:30 pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) 5 min/Plus 1 Lap 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races) 4:40 pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) 5 min/Plus 1 Lap 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races) 6:30 pm Opening Ceremonies 29 mins – 7:04 pm 250 Race #1 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap 22 riders 7:29 pm 450 Race #1 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap 22 riders 8:05 pm 250 Race #2 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap 22 riders 8:25 pm 450 Race #2 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap 22 riders 9:10 pm 250 Race #3 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap 22 riders 9:37 pm 450 Race #3 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap 22 riders

2025 Birmingham Supercross Track Map