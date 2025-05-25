How to watch today's Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL Final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the PSL game between the Quetta Gladiators and the Lahore Qalanders, as well as start time and team news.

The stage is set for a blockbuster finale in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, as the revitalized Lahore Qalandars prepare to square off against the red-hot Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Lahore stormed into their third PSL final in dominant fashion, crushing Islamabad United by 95 runs in Eliminator 2. Led by their inspirational captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Qalandars will be aiming to cap off their late-season resurgence with a third PSL crown.

Meanwhile, Quetta earned their spot in the final for the fourth time in tournament history after producing a clinical performance against Islamabad in Qualifier 1. Skipper Saud Shakeel will be eager to guide his side to a second championship, hoping the Gladiators can replicate their composed and ruthless display from earlier in the week.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage PSL battle between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will take place on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 10:30 am ET or 7:30 am PT, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore Cantt, Pakistan.

Date Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time 10:30 am ET or 7:30 am PT Venue Gaddafi Stadium Location Lahore Cantt, Pakistan

How to watch Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalanders online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalanders online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalanders Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Quetta Gladiators Team News

With the bat, much of Quetta’s firepower revolves around rising star Hasan Nawaz. The young opener has been a revelation this season, amassing 323 runs in 11 appearances to lead the team’s scoring charts. Veteran campaigner Rilee Rossouw has chipped in with 250 runs across 10 games at a healthy average of 35.71, adding experience and stability to the lineup.

Shakeel himself has provided consistent contributions, compiling 233 runs in 11 matches and anchoring the middle order when needed. In their last outing, Dinesh Chandimal stole the show with a swashbuckling 48 off 28 balls, peppering the boundary with four fours and three towering sixes. Faheem Ashraf also made a decisive impact down the order, smashing a quickfire 45 off just 23 deliveries. New Zealand’s Finn Allen laid the foundation for that innings with an explosive 41 off 27, laced with seven boundaries.

On the bowling front, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed has led the charge for the Gladiators, topping their wicket charts with 16 scalps in 11 matches. He’ll be Quetta’s key weapon heading into the final.

Quetta Gladiators Probable Playing XI Against Lahore Qalandars

Saud Shakeel (captain), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando, Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Lahore Qalandars Team News

As for Lahore, their knockout win was a team effort, with Kusal Perera, Mohammad Naeem, Rishad Hossain, and Salman Mirza all rising to the occasion. Perera’s blistering 61 off 35 balls, featuring seven boundaries and a pair of sixes, was one of the standout knocks of the match. Naeem added further fuel to the fire with a half-century off just 25 balls, peppered with aggressive strokeplay.

The Qalandars’ batting strength has largely been anchored by the dependable Fakhar Zaman, who leads the team with 428 runs in 12 matches, averaging 35.66. Abdullah Shafique has also stepped up when needed, scoring 349 runs this season with three fifties under his belt.

In the bowling department, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi continues to lead by example. The left-arm speedster has 16 wickets in 12 games, while fellow left-armer Rishad Hossain has emerged as a valuable asset with 12 dismissals of his own.

Lahore Qalandars Probable Playing XI Against Quetta Gladiators

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Kusal Perera (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Shakib Al Hasan, Asif Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Salman Mirza.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalanders pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Dry and extremely hot

Dry and extremely hot Pitch: Batting-friendly

The curtain will come down on the 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where the high-stakes final between the Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators is set to unfold.

Fans can expect a full evening of action under clear skies, as the weather forecast promises ideal conditions for the final.