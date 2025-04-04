How to watch today's Queretaro vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leading the Liga MX standings table not so long ago, Leon will aim to return to winning ways when they take on Queretaro at Estadio Corregidora on Friday.

Following a 10-game unbeaten run in their opening games of 2025 Clausura, the Green Bellies have suffered three defeats in a row after the 1-2 home loss against Pumas, while Queretaro will look for their third straight home win. The White Roosters are coming off a 2-0 loss at Necaxa.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Queretaro vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Leon will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Queretaro vs Leon kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio La Corregidora

The Liga MX match between Queretaro and Leon will be played at Estadio Corregidora in Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Friday, April 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Queretaro team news

Manager Benjamin Mora will have to check on the availability of Adonis Preciado and Omar Mendoza due to physical discomfort.

Chivas loanee Ronaldo Cisneros will lead the line.

Leon team news

Leon boss Eduardo Berizzo may not be able to call upon the service of Adonis Frias on account of a hamstring issue.

Stiven Mendoza and Jhonder Cadiz are the main threats in attack for the visitors.

