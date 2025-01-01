How to watch today's QPR vs Watford Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Watford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

QPR will take on Watford in the Championship at the Loftus Road on Wednesday.

Watford are seventh in the standings with 37 points so far this season. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a defeat at the hands of Cardiff but will be confident of getting a win in their first fixture of 2025.

QPR are winless in their last two fixtures and are currently in 17th place in the standings. They will struggle to mount a challenge in this mid-week fixture.

How to watch QPR vs Watford online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

QPR vs Watford kick-off time

Championship - Championship Loftus Road

The match will be played at Loftus Road on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 am EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

QPR team news

The home side will be without Steve Cook, Liam Morrison, Karamoko Dembele, Jack Colback, and Zan Celar due to injuries.

Lucas Andersen is a significant doubt after being forced off against Norwich with a calf issue shortly before the hour mark.

Watford team news

Watford manager Tom Cleverley cannot call upon Kevin Keben or Tom Dele-Bashiru, as both are recovering from knee injuries.

Vata and Imran Louza will undergo assessments after picking up knocks during the match against Cardiff, while Kwadwo Baah is expected to return to the starting lineup after serving a one-match suspension.

