How to watch today's QPR vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between QPR and Blackburn, as well as kick-off time and team news.

QPR will host Blackburn up next in the Championship at Loftus Road on Tuesday.

Following back-to-back defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall, the hosts will be desperate to pick up points in this mid-week clash. But it won't come easily for the team in 14th spot.

Blackburn are fifth in the league standings and are facing competition from the teams below as they all seek a place in the playoffs. After three losses in a row recently, the visitors finally managed to grab a win against Preston in their most recent league outing.

How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn kick-off time

Championship - Championship Loftus Road

The match will be played at Loftus Road on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Queens Park Rangers team news

The home side will be missing Jake Clarke-Salter, Karamoko Dembele, Lucas Andersen, and Zan Celar due to injury.

Blackburn team news

Blackburn Rovers also have multiple injury concerns ahead of this fixture, with Arnor Sigurdsson, Harry Pickering, Hayden Carter, Scott Wharton, Sondre Tronstad, Yuki Ohashi, and Zak Gilsenan all sidelined.

