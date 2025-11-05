+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
team-logoQarabag FK
Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium
team-logoChelsea
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Qarabag vs Chelsea Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Qarabag FK and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news

Qarabaghost Chelsea at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku on Wednesday in a UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Both teams have shown strong performances so far, with Chelsea sitting comfortably in the group after recent wins against Benfica and Ajax, while Qarabag have impressed with wins against Benfica and Copenhagen but face a tough test against the English side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Qarabag vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, VIX, UniMas, DirecTV and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Qarabag FK vs Chelsea kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium

The match will be played at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku on Wednesday, with kick-off at 1.45pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Qarabag FK vs Chelsea lineups

Qarabag FKHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCHE
99
M. Kochalski
13
B. Mustafazade
44
E. Jafarquliyev
81
K. Medina
2
M. Silva
15
L. Andrade
20
K. Malinowski
8
M. Jankovic
10
C
A. Zoubir
35
P. Bicalho
17
Camilo Duran
1
R. Sanchez
3
M. Cucurella
24
C
R. James
21
J. Hato
4
T. Adarabioyo
45
R. Lavia
17
A. Santos
11
J. Gittens
41
Estevao
20
J. Pedro
32
T. George

4-2-3-1

CHEAway team crest

QRB
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • Q. Qurbanov

CHE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Maresca

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

Qarabag FK team news

Ramil Sheydayev has not been registered in Qarabag’s Champions League squad, ruling him out of contention for Wednesday’s clash.

Joni Montiel will also be unavailable in midweek as he is ineligible to feature in Europe.

Chelsea team news

For Chelsea, the injury list remains unchanged, with Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Benoît Badiashile, and Dario Essugo all sidelined, while Mykhaylo Mudryk continues to serve a provisional suspension following an anti-doping breach.

However, there is a boost for Enzo Maresca’s men as João Pedro, fresh from scoring the winner against Spurs, is back from suspension.

Form

QRB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

QRB

Last 2 matches

CHE

0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

0

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
0/2

Standings

Useful links

