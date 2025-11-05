How to watch today's Qarabag vs Chelsea Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Qarabaghost Chelsea at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku on Wednesday in a UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Both teams have shown strong performances so far, with Chelsea sitting comfortably in the group after recent wins against Benfica and Ajax, while Qarabag have impressed with wins against Benfica and Copenhagen but face a tough test against the English side.

How to watch Qarabag vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, VIX, UniMas, DirecTV and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Qarabag FK vs Chelsea kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium

The match will be played at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku on Wednesday, with kick-off at 1.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Qarabag FK team news

Ramil Sheydayev has not been registered in Qarabag’s Champions League squad, ruling him out of contention for Wednesday’s clash.

Joni Montiel will also be unavailable in midweek as he is ineligible to feature in Europe.

Chelsea team news

For Chelsea, the injury list remains unchanged, with Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Benoît Badiashile, and Dario Essugo all sidelined, while Mykhaylo Mudryk continues to serve a provisional suspension following an anti-doping breach.

However, there is a boost for Enzo Maresca’s men as João Pedro, fresh from scoring the winner against Spurs, is back from suspension.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

QRB Last 2 matches CHE 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Qarabag FK 0 - 4 Chelsea

Chelsea 6 - 0 Qarabag FK 0 Goals scored 10 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

