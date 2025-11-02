+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga MX
team-logoClub Universidad Nacional
Olimpico Universitario
team-logoTijuana
STREAM LIVE ON DIRECTV
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Pumas vs Tijuana Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM host Tijuana at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City on Sunday in a crucial Liga MX Apertura match.

Pumas, sitting 14th with 15 points, are under pressure to win and keep playoff hopes alive after a rollercoaster season. Tijuana, in a more comfortable eighth place with 21 points, aim to solidify their position among the league leaders and build momentum for the final stretch. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

DirecTV StreamWatch here
ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on DirecTV and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Apertura
Olimpico Universitario

The match will be played at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City on Sunday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Club Universidad Nacional vs Tijuana lineups

Club Universidad NacionalHome team crest

4-5-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestTIJ
1
K. Navas
2
P. Bennevendo
5
R. Duarte
6
Nathan Silva
77
A. Angulo
17
J. Ruvalcaba
11
J. Macias
8
J. Caicedo
28
A. Carrasquilla
22
A. Medina
7
R. Lopez
2
A. Rodriguez
6
J. Gomez
3
R. Fernandez
16
J. Vega
12
J. Porozo
27
D. Blanco
34
F. Boya
8
I. Tona
17
R. Arciga
11
A. Preciado
10
K. Castaneda

4-4-2

TIJAway team crest

CUN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Juarez

TIJ
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Abreu

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Pumas UNAM team news

Pumas are exploring tactical flexibility to maintain defensive solidity while boosting attacking options. They have struggled offensively and defensively, underscored by a -5 goal difference.

Jos Juan Macas and Aaron Ramsey (recently departed) had shown moments of quality but lacked consistent firepower. The team will need focused defensive efforts and sharper finishing to capitalize on home advantage.

Tijuana team news

Tijuana favours a structured 4-4-2 formation to enable fluid defensive-to-offensive transitions, relying heavily on creativity from Frank Boya and pace from Kevin Castaeda on the wings.

Attacking threats Mourad El Ghezouani and Kevin Castaeda continue contributing crucial goals. Despite a recent defeat to Tigres, Tijuana retains a well-organized squad capable of counterattacks and tactical discipline.

Form

CUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

TIJ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CUN

Last 5 matches

TIJ

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement