How to watch today's Pumas vs Tijuana Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Pumas UNAM host Tijuana at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City on Sunday in a crucial Liga MX Apertura match.

Pumas, sitting 14th with 15 points, are under pressure to win and keep playoff hopes alive after a rollercoaster season. Tijuana, in a more comfortable eighth place with 21 points, aim to solidify their position among the league leaders and build momentum for the final stretch.

Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Olimpico Universitario

The match will be played at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City on Sunday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Pumas UNAM team news

Pumas are exploring tactical flexibility to maintain defensive solidity while boosting attacking options. They have struggled offensively and defensively, underscored by a -5 goal difference.

Jos Juan Macas and Aaron Ramsey (recently departed) had shown moments of quality but lacked consistent firepower. The team will need focused defensive efforts and sharper finishing to capitalize on home advantage.

Tijuana team news

Tijuana favours a structured 4-4-2 formation to enable fluid defensive-to-offensive transitions, relying heavily on creativity from Frank Boya and pace from Kevin Castaeda on the wings.

Attacking threats Mourad El Ghezouani and Kevin Castaeda continue contributing crucial goals. Despite a recent defeat to Tigres, Tijuana retains a well-organized squad capable of counterattacks and tactical discipline.

