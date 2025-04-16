How to watch today's Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM welcome Santos Laguna to the legendary Olimpico Universitario for a Liga MX showdown on Wednesday night.

The hosts, sitting 11th in the standings with 18 points, will aim to tighten their grip on a final series playoff spot. Meanwhile, bottom-placed Santos Laguna, rooted to 18th with only seven points, are desperate to salvage some pride as Matchday 16 unfolds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Santos Laguna will be available to watch and stream online live through TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Olimpico Universitario

The Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Santos Laguna will be played at Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Club Universidad Nacional team news

On the Pumas side, head coach Efrain Juarez faces a waiting game over Michell Rodriguez, who is nursing an ankle knock while on loan from Monterrey. Defender Jesus Rivas is also a question mark, dealing with a thigh issue ahead of Wednesday's clash.

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna remain hampered by key absences, with Santiago Naveda, Diego Medina, and forward José Macías all sidelined, further complicating their push to reverse a disappointing campaign. However, Bruno Barticciotto continues to shine as a bright spot, netting six goals this season, and is expected to shoulder the attacking burden once again.

