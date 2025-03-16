How to watch today's Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liga MX action will be limited next Sunday night, with just two fixtures on the slate. The first of those sees Pumas UNAM host Monterrey at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Both sides have struggled for consistency this season, making this showdown a pivotal one as they look to turn things around in the final stretch of the campaign.

For Pumas, the mood has improved after snapping a four-game losing streak in Liga MX with a much-needed 3-1 victory over Puebla. That result also marked Efraín Juárez's league debut in the dugout, and early signs suggest his arrival has injected new life into the squad. Their progress under the Mexican manager has been further highlighted by their recent success in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where they punched their ticket to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Monterrey are enduring a rough patch, having just suffered a bitter exit from the Champions Cup at the hands of the Vancouver Whitecaps—a setback that has cast serious doubt over Martín Demichelis' future as head coach. Their struggles have been particularly evident in attack, where they have relied heavily on individual brilliance rather than cohesive team play. If they are to steady the ship, Rayados must rediscover their attacking fluidity before it's too late.

With both teams desperate for a turnaround, this clash in Mexico City carries enormous weight. A win could serve as a launchpad for a strong finish, while another setback may deepen the uncertainty surrounding their respective seasons.

Pumas UNAM team news

Pumas UNAM head into this Liga MX showdown with several injury concerns to navigate. Ruben Duarte (knock), Lisandro Magallan (muscle strain), Nathan Silva (ankle), and M. Rodriguez (ankle) are all carrying knocks, casting doubt over their availability for the match. On top of that, L. Suarez remains a long-term absentee due to a cruciate ligament injury, with his return not expected until late March 2025.

Monterrey team news

Following their painful exit from the CONCACAF Champions Cup in the Round of 16, Martín Demichelis' tenure as Monterrey boss is under serious scrutiny. Despite finishing level at 3-3 on aggregate against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Rayados bowed out due to the away goals rule—a bitter pill to swallow for a club with high ambitions.

Amid the turbulence, Germán Berterame has been a shining light in Monterrey's attack. The Argentine forward has been in fine form, particularly in Liga MX, where his sharp finishing inside the penalty area has made him a constant goal threat. With his recent run of strong performances, he will be one to watch as Rayados look to bounce back.

