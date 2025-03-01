How to watch today's Pumas UNAM vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM will take on Chivas in the Liga MX at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts have lost three games in a row and will be desperate to return to winning ways. The visitors haven't been great either, having lost their most recent outing 1-3 against Atletico San Luis.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs CD Guadalajara online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Univision and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Club Universidad Nacional vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Olimpico Universitario

The match will be played at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Club Universidad Nacional team news

Pumas UNAM have bolstered its squad with marquee additions, including Panamanian midfielder Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla—fresh off being named Concacaf’s best player in 2024—and goalkeeper Álex Padilla, who joined on a six‐month loan from Athletic.

In a period of transition, Pumas have also parted ways with former coach Gustavo Lema and the squad will be without key players, as Piero Quispe is suspended following his red card in the previous match, and Nathan Silva is sidelined with an ankle injury.

CD Guadalajara team news

With head coach Óscar García currently hospitalized due to a bout of fever, assistant coach Francisco Ruano has stepped in to lead the team. The side, struggling with underwhelming away performances, now urgently needs a turnaround.

Fortunately, aside from the absence of their coach, no significant injury problems have been reported, allowing Chivas to field a relatively full squad.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links