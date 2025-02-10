How to watch today's Pumas Femenil vs Cruz Azul Femenil Liga MX F game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM will take on Cruz Azul in the Liga MX Femenil match at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Monday.

The hosts are only three points behind the league leaders and are currently fifth in the standings with 16 points. They have only lost one game so far this season and will be confident of a win here.

Cruz Azul lost their most recent fixture 1-2 and will be desperate to bounce back with a win against UNAM. They are 12th in the table and need points to climb up the standings.

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

The match will be played at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Pumas UNAM team news

Pumas UNAM have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against Cruz Azul on Monday.

Stephanie Ribeiro is the team's top scorer in the ongoing campaign with eight goals, just one goal short of topping the charts. She will be confident of adding to her tally.

Cruz Azul team news

Former Pumas UNAM forward Aerial Chavarin is Cruz Azul's top scorer this season with six goals. With no injury concerns in the squad, all eyes will be on Chavarin to see how she will fare against her former club.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

