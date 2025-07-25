How to watch today's Puebla vs Santos Laguna Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A key Liga MX matchup sees Puebla welcome Santos Laguna to Estadio Cuauhtémoc on Friday.

Both clubs are desperate for early Apertura momentum: Puebla seeks to halt a losing spell on home turf, while Santos Laguna aims to capitalize on their strong head-to-head history amid their own away struggles. These sides last met in February, with Puebla recording a confident 2-0 win, but recent performances suggest a wide-open contest is likely.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Puebla vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Cuahutehmoc

The match will be played at Estadio Cuauhtémoc on Friday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

Puebla enter the fixture amidst a difficult run, currently sitting near the bottom of the Apertura table after losing both opening rounds. The squad is under pressure, having conceded an average of 2.5 goals per game over their last ten matches and scoring just 0.4 on average in that same span.

Key attackers Emiliano Gomez, Esteban Lozano, Edgar Guerra, and Facundo Waller have each netted once in the league, but the offense is struggling for rhythm and efficiency. Defensively, Puebla have looked vulnerable, especially at home, where they’ve allowed at least two goals in the majority of recent fixtures. Importantly, there are no fresh reports of major injuries or suspensions impacting first-choice starters.

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna arrive in Puebla with their own inconsistencies, particularly on the road, where they have failed to secure a victory in the current campaign. The side is anchored by top scorer Ramiro Sordo, with Bruno Barticciotto and Aldo Lopez also capable of providing an attacking spark.

Midfielder Fran Villalba leads the team in assists, underlining his creative importance. The defense remains a concern - Santos have conceded 15 goals in away fixtures and lost eight of their last ten league games overall. Recent transfers have brought minor squad changes, but there are no reports of significant injuries or suspensions to the expected starting eleven.

