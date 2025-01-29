How to watch today's PSV vs Liverpool Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between PSV and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSV will host Liverpool in the Champions League at the Philips Stadium on Wednesday.

The Reds have shown excellent form in the European games, similar to how they have been brilliant in the Premier League this season. They have won all of their seven games so far in the Champions League and PSV, who are 19th in the standings, will find it difficult to stop the table-toppers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool kick-off time

The match will be played at the Philips Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

PSV Eindhoven team news

Flamingo will be unavailable due to suspension following a red card in the last game.

Fellow defender Sergiño Dest is on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

Malik Tillman also remains sidelined with an ankle injury that has kept him out for the past two weeks, and he is unlikely to recover in time for this fixture.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool also face some injury setbacks ahead of this clash. Curtis Jones was forced off at halftime during last week’s match against Lille, while Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota remain a few weeks away from returning.

