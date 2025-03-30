+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Eredivisie
Philips Stadion
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's PSV vs Ajax Eredivisie game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Eredivisie match between PSV and Ajax, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leaders Ajax will look to extend their six-point lead over PSV when the Eredivisie top-two face off at Philips Stadion on Sunday.

After both sides crashed out of Europe ahead of the international break, Francesco Farioli's men are coming off a 2-2 league draw against AZ, while PSV defeated RKC Waalwijk 3-0 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch PSV vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Eredivisie match between PSV and Ajax will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

PSV vs Ajax kick-off time

Eredivisie - Eredivisie
Philips Stadion

The Eredivisie match between PSV and Ajax will be played at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Probable lineups

PSV EindhovenHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestAJX
1
W. Benitez
6
R. Flamingo
3
T. Malacia
18
O. Boscagli
8
S. Dest
23
J. Veerman
26
I. Babadi
20
G. Til
9
L. de Jong
5
I. Perisic
10
N. Lang
16
Matheus
2
L. Rosa
4
J. Hato
37
J. Sutalo
15
Y. Baas
6
J. Henderson
28
K. Fitz-Jim
8
K. Taylor
9
B. Brobbey
20
B. Traore
11
M. Godts

4-3-3

AJXAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Bosz

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Farioli

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

PSV team news

While free transfer signing Lucas Perez is ruled out after being diagnosed with tuberculosis, Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman remain sidelined with knee and leg injuries respectively.

In the better news, Mauro Junior and Richard Ledezma could return to action after missing the game against RKC before the international break.

Ajax team news

Anton Gaaei will be suspended after seeing red in the AZ draw, with Lucas Rosa in line to deputise at right full-back. Braga loanee Matheus could continue in between the sticks as veteran goalkeeper Remko Pasveer is yet to recover from his back injury.

In attack, Wout Weghorst's absence should be filled by Brian Brobbey.

Form

PSV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

AJX
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

PSV

Last 5 matches

AJX

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

11

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

