How to watch today's PSV vs Ajax Eredivisie game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Leaders Ajax will look to extend their six-point lead over PSV when the Eredivisie top-two face off at Philips Stadion on Sunday.
After both sides crashed out of Europe ahead of the international break, Francesco Farioli's men are coming off a 2-2 league draw against AZ, while PSV defeated RKC Waalwijk 3-0 last time out.
How to watch PSV vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Eredivisie match between PSV and Ajax will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.
PSV vs Ajax kick-off time
The Eredivisie match between PSV and Ajax will be played at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
It will kick off at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 30, in the US.
Team news & squads
PSV team news
While free transfer signing Lucas Perez is ruled out after being diagnosed with tuberculosis, Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman remain sidelined with knee and leg injuries respectively.
In the better news, Mauro Junior and Richard Ledezma could return to action after missing the game against RKC before the international break.
Ajax team news
Anton Gaaei will be suspended after seeing red in the AZ draw, with Lucas Rosa in line to deputise at right full-back. Braga loanee Matheus could continue in between the sticks as veteran goalkeeper Remko Pasveer is yet to recover from his back injury.
In attack, Wout Weghorst's absence should be filled by Brian Brobbey.