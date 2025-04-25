How to watch today's PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will host Nice up next in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Friday.

The hosts have already wrapped up the league title but will be chasing the feat of an unbeaten league campaign with four games to go. Nice, who are fifth in the standings, will find it difficult to stop PSG's incredible run this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

The match will be played at the Parc des Princes on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 22 T. Ndombele

4 Dante

Paris Saint-Germain team news

With a Champions League semi-final looming on Tuesday, PSG head coach Luis Enrique is expected to rotate his squad heavily.

Key players such as Ousmane Dembele, Nuno Mendes, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could all be rested to keep them fresh for midweek action.

The champions have no injury concerns in their squad and will expect a comfortable victory this weekend.

Nice team news

As for Nice, defender Bombito is ruled out of the trip to the capital due to a wrist injury.

While Terem Moffi and Morgan Sanson have recently returned to action, Tanguy Ndombele remains sidelined with a groin issue and is the visitors’ only other absentee.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links