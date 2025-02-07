How to watch today's PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are set to cross paths for the third time in just six weeks, as they lock horns at the Parc des Princes in a Friday night Ligue 1 showdown.

PSG continue to stroll toward another league title, dispatching their upcoming Champions League opponents Brest with a commanding 5-2 victory last weekend. That triumph propelled them to 50 points for the campaign—only the sixth time a side has hit that mark after 20 matches.

Adi Hütter's men have struggled to convert promising starts into points this season, managing just a solitary draw against Lille in four clashes with top opposition. They have surrendered leads in defeats to Nice, Marseille, and PSG, a trend they must reverse if they hope to snatch a result in Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Monaco will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 12:05 pm PT/3:05 pm ET on Friday, February 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Monaco’s backline, especially their full-backs, will have their hands full containing Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele, both in electric form. Dembele has been on fire, netting back-to-back hat tricks and racking up 14 goals in his last eight outings. Meanwhile, Barcola has contributed to 10 goals in his past seven games, including the decisive strike against Le Mans in midweek.

PSG’s squad has undergone some late-window reshuffling, with Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, and Randal Kolo Muani all departing on loan. Injuries are beginning to pile up as well, particularly in midfield, where João Neves and Warren Zaïre-Emery are both doubtful.

Monaco team news

For Monaco, Elye Wahi's recent hat trick has cemented his spot as the starting striker ahead of Breel Embolo, while Folarin Balogun and George Ilenikhena remain sidelined. Aleksandr Golovin was forced off at halftime against Auxerre due to a minor knock, while defensive duo Jordan Teze and Wilfried Singo are also nursing hamstring injuries.

Singo’s absence means there won't be a repeat of his infamous clash with Gianluigi Donnarumma. In the reverse fixture, the Monaco defender accidentally raked his studs across the PSG goalkeeper's face, leaving the Italian needing multiple stitches.

