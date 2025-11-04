+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's PSG vs Bayern Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between PSG and Bayern, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will host Bayern Munich at Parc des Princes in a major UEFA Champions League group clash on Tuesday. 

Both sides are in top form and have identical records in the group, with the reigning champions PSG narrowly leading on goal difference. This is a rematch of their Club World Cup quarter-final in July, where PSG defeated Bayern 2-0. The contest features two of Europe’s most talented and in-form squads. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Bayern kick-off time

The match will be played at Parc des Princes on Tuesday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich lineups

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

PSG team news

PSG will have to cope without Ilya Zabarnyi in midweek, as the defender is suspended following his red card against Leverkusen.

That absence should see Marquinhos partner Willian Pacho in central defence.

Bayern Munich team news

Meanwhile, Bayern continue to manage their injury list, with Alphonso Davies progressing well in his recovery from a serious knee ligament issue. The Canadian full-back and Hiroki Ito - who is also on the mend from a knock - are both expected to make their comebacks sometime next month.

