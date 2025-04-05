How to watch today's PSG vs Angers Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will take on Angers in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG have a 21-point lead at the top of the standings and have won their last five games. Angers, who are 14th in the standings, will find it difficult to challenge the league leaders and will need a miracle this weekend.

How to watch PSG vs Angers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US.

PSG vs Angers kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

The match will be played at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

PSG will welcome back Senny Mayulu from suspension, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to recover from a minor illness in time to feature.

The only confirmed absentee for the hosts is Lee Kang-in, who remains sidelined through injury.

Angers team news

Himad Abdelli returns from suspension and is available for selection after missing the defeat to Rennes. However, Angers are still without defenders Halid Sabanovic, Cedric Hountondji, and Emmanuel Biumla.

Adrien Hunou also remains unavailable, having missed most of the season.

