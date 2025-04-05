+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ligue 1
Parc des Princes
How to watch today's PSG vs Angers Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will take on Angers in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG have a 21-point lead at the top of the standings and have won their last five games. Angers, who are 14th in the standings, will find it difficult to challenge the league leaders and will need a miracle this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch PSG vs Angers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

PSG vs Angers kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1
Parc des Princes

The match will be played at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers Probable lineups

Paris Saint-GermainHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

39
M. Safonov
2
A. Hakimi
25
N. Mendes
5
Marquinhos
51
W. Pacho
87
J. Neves
14
D. Doue
17
Vitinha
7
K. Kvaratskhelia
10
O. Dembele
29
B. Barcola
30
Y. Fofana
21
J. Lefort
25
A. Bamba
26
F. Hanin
2
C. Arcus
28
F. El Melali
6
J. Aholou
93
H. Belkebla
14
Y. Belkhdim
18
J. Allevinah
19
E. Lepaul

4-2-3-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Dujeux

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

PSG team news

PSG will welcome back Senny Mayulu from suspension, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to recover from a minor illness in time to feature.

The only confirmed absentee for the hosts is Lee Kang-in, who remains sidelined through injury.

Angers team news

Himad Abdelli returns from suspension and is available for selection after missing the defeat to Rennes. However, Angers are still without defenders Halid Sabanovic, Cedric Hountondji, and Emmanuel Biumla.

Adrien Hunou also remains unavailable, having missed most of the season.

Form

PSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SCO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/12
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

PSG

Last 5 matches

SCO

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

13

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

