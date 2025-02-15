How to watch today's Preston vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Preston and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Preston will take on Burnley in the Championship at the Deepdale Stadium on Saturday.

Burnley are third in the standings and will be eager to close down the five-point gap to league leaders Leeds. They are unbeaten in their last 21 games across the league and the Cup competitions and should manage the game effectively despite playing away from home.

Preston are 15th but they have lost only one out of their last five games. An upset may be on the cards and the hosts are capable of pulling off something like that.

How to watch Preston vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Preston vs Burnley kick-off time

The match will be played at the Deepdale Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off 7.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Preston team news

Preston face multiple injury concerns. Duane Holmes is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a suspected broken leg in the midweek victory.

Jordan Storey is also unavailable, with the defender expected to be out until April due to an ankle injury. Robbie Brady, a former Burnley player, has been out of action since late January with a rib injury and remains doubtful.

Meanwhile, striker Emil Riis has missed the last two games due to a groin problem but could return if he passes a late fitness test.

Burnley team news

Burnley head into their clash with Preston North End with a nearly full-strength squad. Enock Agyei and Nathan Redmond have returned to training, but it remains uncertain whether they will be fit enough to feature in this fixture.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

