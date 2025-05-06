How to watch Premier Lacrosse League draft 2025: Livestream, TV channel and Start Time

GOAL has everything to know about the 2025 PLL Draft, including TV channel, live stream, and start time information.

Some of college lacrosse's brightest stars will make the leap to the pros on Tuesday night as the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League Draft takes center stage.

All eight clubs will be aiming to bolster their squads ahead of the new season, which begins May 30.

While this year’s draft class might not boast as many headline-making prospects as 2024, there's still plenty of quality to go around. Coaches believe there's legitimate starter potential deep into the second round, and that kind of depth means teams will be drafting with their immediate needs front and center.

What makes this year's draft especially intriguing is its unpredictability — as always, surprises are bound to shake things up. In a league where the unexpected is the norm, Tuesday night promises plenty of twists and turns.

Here’s what you need to know to catch all the action from the 2025 PLL Draft.

How to watch Premier Lacrosse League draft: TV channel, live stream

Lacrosse fans hoping to catch the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League Draft won't find it on cable—this year's event is a streaming exclusive on ESPN+.

When and where is the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League draft?

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 7 pm ET or 4 pm PT

The 2025 Premier Lacrosse League draft will start at 7 pm ET or 4 pm PT or on Tuesday, May 6.

When does the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League season begin?

The new PLL season officially gets underway on May 30 at 6 pm ET with a doubleheader at the University at Albany. The action kicks off as the Carolina Chaos clash with the New York Atlas, followed by a primetime showdown between the California Redwoods and the Denver Outlaws.