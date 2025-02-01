How to watch today's Portsmouth vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Portsmouth and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portsmouth will take on Burnley in the Championship at the Fratton Park on Saturday.

Burnley are third in the league standings, only three points behind leaders Leeds, a team they managed to hold to a draw in their most recent outing.

Portsmouth will be desperate to avoid a third straight defeat and will find it difficult to deal with the in-form visitors.

How to watch Portsmouth vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Portsmouth vs Burnley kick-off time

Championship - Championship Fratton Park

The match will be played at Fratton Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Portsmouth team news

For Portsmouth, Rob Atkinson is doubtful after missing the midweek defeat to Millwall due to illness.

Several players are sidelined for the remainder of the season, including Ibane Bowat, Jacob Farrell, and Paddy Lane.

Mark O'Mahony remains out, while Regan Poole has not trained since his injury against Norwich over a month ago.

Jordan Williams also missed the Millwall game with a hamstring issue and is awaiting scan results. Kusini Yengi has been sidelined since November due to an injury sustained on international duty.

Burnley team news

Burnley will be without Enock Agyei, who is among several attacking options currently unavailable.

Manuel Benson has resumed training but is unlikely to feature after a long layoff. Jordan Beyer, though back in training, remains a long-term absentee following a second operation on his knee.

Aaron Ramsey has recently returned to light training after a serious knee injury in February but is still some way from full fitness.

