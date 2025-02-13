+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logo
Estadio do Dragao
team-logo
Stream live on Paramount+Listen live on SiriusXM
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Porto vs Roma Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Europa LeagueFC Porto vs RomaFC PortoRoma

How to watch the Europa League match between FC Porto and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a spot in the Europa League last 16 up for grabs, Portuguese heavyweights Porto and Serie A outfit Roma will square off in the first leg of their playoff showdown on Thursday.

Porto narrowly dodged an early elimination, scraping through to the playoffs as one of 16 teams positioned between ninth and 24th in the Europa League's final league-phase standings. Their tense 1-0 victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv on the last matchday proved crucial—had they settled for a draw, they would have been leapfrogged by fellow Portuguese side Braga and shown the exit door.

Newly appointed boss Martín Anselmi, fresh from his stint at Cruz Azul, made an immediate impact, guiding the Dragons to success on his debut in the dugout, helping them bounce back from a deflating home defeat to Olympiacos just a week earlier.

In terms of history, Porto hold the upper hand, having eliminated Roma in all three of their previous encounters—first in the 1981-82 Cup Winners' Cup, then in the 2016-17 Champions League qualifiers, and most recently in the Champions League last 16 six years ago.

Much like their opponents, Roma have struggled to hit top gear domestically, currently ninth in Serie A despite grinding out a 1-0 victory over Venezia on Sunday. They also recently crashed out of the Coppa Italia, adding to their frustrations.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Porto vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Paramount+Watch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
UniMásWatch here
TUDNWatch here
ViXWatch here
CBS Sports NetworkWatch here

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Porto and Roma will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN, ViX (with Sling TV), and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

FC Porto vs Roma kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Final Stage
Estadio do Dragao

The UEFA Europa League match between Porto and Roma will be played at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Thursday, February 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Porto vs Roma Probable lineups

FC PortoHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestROM
99
D. Costa
3
T. Djalo
4
Otavio
24
N. Perez
23
Joao Mario
74
F. Moura
22
A. Varela
6
S. Eustaquio
11
Pepe
86
R. Mora
9
S. Aghehowa
99
M. Svilar
56
A. Saelemaekers
5
E. N'Dicka
23
G. Mancini
3
Angelino
15
M. Hummels
61
N. Pisilli
17
K. Kone
16
L. Paredes
21
P. Dybala
11
A. Dovbyk

3-4-2-1

ROMAway team crest

Probable lineup

  • 99

    D. Costa

  • 3

    T. Djalo

  • 4

    Otavio

  • 24

    N. Perez

  • 23

    Joao Mario

  • 74

    F. Moura

  • 22

    A. Varela

  • 6

    S. Eustaquio

  • 11

    Pepe

  • 86

    R. Mora

  • 9

    S. Aghehowa

Substitutes

Manager

  • Martin Anselmi

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Claudio Ranieri

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

FC Porto team news

Since his arrival, Anselmi has favored a three-man defense, and that approach is expected to continue against a Roma side that also deploys a similar setup. Diogo Costa is set to start between the sticks, operating behind a 3-4-2-1 formation.

The hosts remain without Iván Marcano, Marko Grujić, and Martim Fernandes, all sidelined through injury. Additionally, they can no longer rely on Nico González, who netted the winner in their final league-phase match before securing a move to Manchester City.

Up front, Samu Aghehowa may be enduring a six-game goal drought, but the Spanish forward has already found the net five times in this season’s Europa League. Meanwhile, teenage sensation Rodrigo Mora could be called upon to provide attacking support.

At the back, Brazilian defender Otávio is available again after serving a suspension, which could see Zé Pedro make way in the starting lineup.

Roma team news

On the disciplinary front, Danny Namaso will be walking a tightrope, as another booking would see him miss the return leg. The same applies to Roma duo Mats Hummels and Alexis Saelemaekers, who must tread carefully.

Both Saelemaekers and Leandro Paredes were rested at the weekend but are expected to return, along with midfielder Manu Koné, who sat out the Venezia clash due to suspension.

New signings Devyne Rensch and Victor Nelsson are available for selection, but fellow January arrivals Lucas Gourna-Douath and Anass Salah-Eddine have been left out of Roma's UEFA squad.

Form

POR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

POR

Last 5 matches

ROM

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

7

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement