Major League Soccer
Providence Park
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Portland TImbers vs Real Salt Lake MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League Soccer
Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake
Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news

A pivotal MLS Western Conference clash unfolds at Providence Park as Portland Timbers seek to regain their footing against an in-form Real Salt Lake side.

Both clubs are tightly clustered in the table, making this midweek meeting essential for playoff positioning. With Portland looking to rebound from a narrow loss to St. Louis City and RSL riding their longest unbeaten streak of the season, the stage is set for a contest filled with tactical intrigue, attacking intent, and significant implications for both teams in the MLS postseason race.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the United States (US), the MLS match between Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Portland Timbers team news

For the Portland Timbers, head coach Phil Neville is expected to field a relatively stable squad. The Timbers remain largely free of major injury concerns and suspensions ahead of this fixture, a boost as they return home following a strong run at Providence Park, where they are unbeaten in their last ten outings in all competitions.

Forward David Da Costa is in excellent form and will be key to sparking the Timbers’ attack, supported by a midfield known for its versatility and pressing. Previous defensive lapses have cost points, yet with the main defensive unit available, Portland's back line is well-positioned for this crucial encounter.

Real Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake arrive on the back of a four-match unbeaten run, their best of the 2025 campaign, and with fresh momentum from a disciplined 1-0 win over Houston Dynamo. The return of 2025 MLS All-Star Diego Luna, key midfielder Braian Ojeda following his green card acquisition, and captain Emeka Eneli from injury strengthens manager Pablo Mastroeni’s squad considerably for this trip.

Form

POT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RSL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

POT

Last 5 matches

RSL

2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

8

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

