How to watch today's Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Portland Timbers and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Timbers will take on FC Dallas in the MLS at the Providence Park on Sunday.

Portland are ninth in the standings with 45 points from 32 matches. Dallas are 11th, seven points behind this weekend's hosts.

Both teams have managed to win just one out of their last five fixtures across all competitions and that should make this an exciting clash.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Date: October 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm ET Venue: Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers team news

The Timbers were missing Mason Toye due to a back injury in their last outing.

David Ayala made his return from a lower-body injury and will be looking forward to getting involved again.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Crepeau; Mosquera, Zuparic, Miller, Bravo; Chara, Ayala; Antony, Evander, Rodriguez; Mora.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, Muse, Pantemis Defenders: Araujo, K. Miller, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Surman Midfielders: Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno Forwards: Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Ikoba, Fogaca

FC Dallas team news

On Wednesday, the Toros were without Liam Fraser due to a leg injury. Paxton Pomykal is sidelined for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, and Geovane Jesus continues to recover from an ACL tear.

FC Dallas possible XI: Maurer; Tafari, Ibeagha, Farfan; Ruan, Illarramendi, Lletget, Arriola; Velasco; Kamungo, Ferreira

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maurer, Carrera, Paes Defenders: Gonzalez, Farfan, Parker, Tafari, Twumasi, Korca, Ibeagha, Junqua, Norris Midfielders: Arriola, Lletget, Sainte, Show, Urzua, Pondeca, Kamungo, Sali, illarramendi Forwards: Musa, Sealy, Ntsabeleng, Velasco, Farrington, Endeley, Ansah, Henry-Scott, Scott

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/07/24 Dallas 3 - 2 Portland Timbers MLS 12/06/23 Portland Timbers 1 - 0 Dallas MLS 02/04/23 Dallas 1 - 1 Portland Timbers MLS 07/08/22 Portland Timbers 1 - 1 Dallas MLS 20/03/22 Dallas 4 - 1 Portland Timbers MLS

