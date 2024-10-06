+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
Providence Park
How to watch today's Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerPortland Timbers vs FC DallasPortland TimbersFC Dallas

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Portland Timbers and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Timbers will take on FC Dallas in the MLS at the Providence Park on Sunday.

Portland are ninth in the standings with 45 points from 32 matches. Dallas are 11th, seven points behind this weekend's hosts.

Both teams have managed to win just one out of their last five fixtures across all competitions and that should make this an exciting clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Date:October 6, 2024
Kick-off time:7 pm ET
Venue:Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers team news

The Timbers were missing Mason Toye due to a back injury in their last outing.

David Ayala made his return from a lower-body injury and will be looking forward to getting involved again.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Crepeau; Mosquera, Zuparic, Miller, Bravo; Chara, Ayala; Antony, Evander, Rodriguez; Mora.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Crepeau, Muse, Pantemis
Defenders:Araujo, K. Miller, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Surman
Midfielders:Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno
Forwards:Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Ikoba, Fogaca

FC Dallas team news

On Wednesday, the Toros were without Liam Fraser due to a leg injury. Paxton Pomykal is sidelined for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, and Geovane Jesus continues to recover from an ACL tear.

FC Dallas possible XI: Maurer; Tafari, Ibeagha, Farfan; Ruan, Illarramendi, Lletget, Arriola; Velasco; Kamungo, Ferreira

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Maurer, Carrera, Paes
Defenders:Gonzalez, Farfan, Parker, Tafari, Twumasi, Korca, Ibeagha, Junqua, Norris
Midfielders:Arriola, Lletget, Sainte, Show, Urzua, Pondeca, Kamungo, Sali, illarramendi
Forwards:Musa, Sealy, Ntsabeleng, Velasco, Farrington, Endeley, Ansah, Henry-Scott, Scott

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
05/07/24Dallas 3 - 2 Portland TimbersMLS
12/06/23Portland Timbers 1 - 0 DallasMLS
02/04/23Dallas 1 - 1 Portland TimbersMLS
07/08/22Portland Timbers 1 - 1 DallasMLS
20/03/22Dallas 4 - 1 Portland TimbersMLS

Useful links

