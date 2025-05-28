How to watch today's Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Timbers take on Colorado Rapids at Providence Park on Wednesday in an MLS Western Conference matchup with both teams looking to solidify their playoff positions.

The Timbers currently sit sixth in the standings, while the Rapids are just behind them in seventh, separated by a point, making this a crucial fixture for both sides.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Portland Timbers team news

Portland Timbers come into the match after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Orlando City, but have generally performed well this season. Their home form against Colorado is particularly impressive, with the Timbers winning 12 of their last 15 home games in all competitions against the Rapids, including each of the last four.

However, their recent home record is mixed, with only three wins in their last ten at Providence Park, a drop from the dominant run that saw them win ten of the previous twelve games.

With no fresh injury concerns, the hosts will be confident of delivering another solid display at home.

Colorado Rapids team news

Colorado Rapids edged St. Louis City 1-0 in their last outing and will be looking to build on that result. Their away form has faltered after a strong start to the season: after winning their first two away games, they've managed just one point from the next four on the road. Historically, the Rapids have struggled in Portland, with only two wins in their last twelve away matches against the Timbers.

No new injuries or suspensions have been reported in the Rapids camp ahead of this fixture.

