How to watch today's Portland Thorns vs Orlando Pride NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Orlando Pride, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Thorns will take on Orlando Pride in the NWSL at Providence Park on Friday.

Orlando are leading the standings with an unassailable 10-point lead, The NWSL Shield winners are enjoying an incredible season in which they are still unbeaten.

Portland will struggle to pose a challenge even though they are at their home ground. They are winless in their last five fixtures.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs Orlando Pride online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Portland Thorns vs Orlando Pride kick-off time

Date: October 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Friday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Portland Thorns team news

With 11 goals and six assists to her name, Sophia Smith has been the star player for Portland Thorns this season. However, she remains unavailable for selection due to an injury.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Arnold; Muller, Hubly, Obaze; Wade-Katoa, Coffey, Moultrie, Klingenberg; Turner, D'Aquilla; Sinclair.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnold, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal Defenders: Reyes, Sauerbrunn, Obaze, Payne, Hubly, Muller, Klingenberg, Provenzano Midfielders: Sugita, Moultrie, Hirst, Coffey, Fleming, Sheva, McKenzie, Wade-Katoa Forwards: Sinclair, Linnehan, Weaver, D'Aquila, Turner, Spaanstra

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando clinched the NWSL Shield, having remained unbeaten throughout the season. They will be confident of keeping that run intact.

Barbra Banda has been one of their star players this season, with 13 goals and six assists. She is five goals behind Kansas' Temwa Chawinga in the race to be the NWSL top scorer.

Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Abello, Strom, Sams, Pickett; Angelina, McCutcheon; Doyle, Marta, Adriana; Banda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/05/24 Orlando Pride 2 - 1 Portland Thorns NWSL 12/06/23 Orlando Pride 3 - 1 Portland Thorns NWSL 27/03/23 Portland Thorns 4 - 0 Orlando Pride NWSL 10/09/22 Orlando Pride 0 - 2 Portland Thorns NWSL 20/06/22 Portland Thorns 6 - 0 Orlando Pride NWSL

