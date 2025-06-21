How to watch today's Portland Thorns vs Chicago Stars NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Chicago Stars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Thorns FC hosts Chicago Stars FC at Providence Park on Saturday in a marquee NWSL Week 13 matchup.

The Thorns come into this contest riding an eight-match unbeaten home streak and fresh off a commanding 2-0 win over the Washington Spirit in front of a record-breaking crowd for Pride Night.

Chicago, meanwhile, are looking to rebound from a frustrating draw last weekend and will be aiming to disrupt Portland’s fortress before the league’s summer break. With both teams in the playoff hunt and a festive atmosphere expected, this match promises high stakes and plenty of energy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs Chicago Stars online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ion and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Portland Thorns vs Chicago Stars kick-off time

The match will be played at Providence Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Portland Thorns team news

Portland Thorns FC enter Saturday’s clash in excellent form, having extended their unbeaten run at Providence Park to eight matches after a clinical 2-0 victory last weekend.

Reilyn Turner and Pietra Tordin provided the goals, while Jessie Fleming contributed two assists and Bella Bixby made a crucial save to preserve the clean sheet. The Thorns report no new injuries or suspensions, allowing head coach Rob Gale to field his strongest lineup. Their attack has been sharp, and the squad’s depth—bolstered by contributions from both established stars and rising talents—has been a key factor in their home dominance.

Chicago Stars team news

Chicago Stars FC arrive in Portland after a dramatic match last weekend, where Ludmila scored a rapid first-half brace but the team ultimately conceded late to settle for a draw against Seattle Reign.

The Stars have shown attacking promise but have struggled to maintain leads, a trend they’ll look to reverse against a tough Thorns side. There are no reported injuries or suspensions for Chicago, so head coach Masaki Hemmi is expected to stick with his regular starters, including Ludmila up front and a midfield anchored by Julia Bianchi. Chicago’s focus will be on tightening their defensive organization and capitalizing on transitions to challenge the Thorns’ home supremacy.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links