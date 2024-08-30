This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Portland Thorns vs Bay FC NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Bay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Thorns will take on Bay FC in the NWSL at Providence Park on Friday.

Portland are fifth in the standings, 14 points behind league leaders Orlando Pride. Bay are further down in the standings in tenth place and will be desperate to climb up the standings with less than half of the season remaining.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs Bay FC online - TV channels & live streams

Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Portland Thorns vs Bay FC kick-off time

Date:August 30, 2024
Kick-off time:10 pm ET
Venue:Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Friday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Portland Thorns team news

Portland Thorns have no injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against Bay FC.

Sophia Smith will be the one to watch out for the opponents, with the forward having scored 10 goals and registered six assists so far this season.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Reyes, Müller, Sauerbrunn, Hubly; Coffey, Sugita; Smith, Fleming, Linnehan; Sinclair.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Alvarado, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal
Defenders:Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Obaze, Payne, Provenzano, Reyes, Sauerbrunn
Midfielders:Coffey, Fleming, McKenzie, Moultrie, Muller, Sheva, Sugita, Wade-Katoa
Forwards:Beckie, D'Aquila, Dias, Linnehan, Sinclair, Smith

Bay FC team news

With no injuries to worry about, Bay should be able to field a strong lineup for this fixture.

Asisat Oshoala, Racheal Kundananji and Tess Boade are set to line up as the front three for Bay once again. They have each scored three goals so far.

Bay FC possible XI: Rowland; Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Malonson; Bailey, Pickett, Anderson; Boade, Oshoala, Kundananji.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rowland, Lowder, Allen, Proulx
Defenders:King, Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Brewster, Malonson, Pickett, Moreau, Sharples
Midfielders:Doms, Castellanos, Shepherd, Conti, Anderson, Bailey, Loera
Forwards:Marfo, Oshoala, Kundananji, Camberos, Boade, Hill

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 2024Bay 2-3 Portland ThornsNWSL

Useful links

