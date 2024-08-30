How to watch today's Portland Thorns vs Bay FC NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Bay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Thorns will take on Bay FC in the NWSL at Providence Park on Friday.

Portland are fifth in the standings, 14 points behind league leaders Orlando Pride. Bay are further down in the standings in tenth place and will be desperate to climb up the standings with less than half of the season remaining.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs Bay FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Portland Thorns vs Bay FC kick-off time

Date: August 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Friday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Portland Thorns team news

Portland Thorns have no injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against Bay FC.

Sophia Smith will be the one to watch out for the opponents, with the forward having scored 10 goals and registered six assists so far this season.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Reyes, Müller, Sauerbrunn, Hubly; Coffey, Sugita; Smith, Fleming, Linnehan; Sinclair.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alvarado, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal Defenders: Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Obaze, Payne, Provenzano, Reyes, Sauerbrunn Midfielders: Coffey, Fleming, McKenzie, Moultrie, Muller, Sheva, Sugita, Wade-Katoa Forwards: Beckie, D'Aquila, Dias, Linnehan, Sinclair, Smith

Bay FC team news

With no injuries to worry about, Bay should be able to field a strong lineup for this fixture.

Asisat Oshoala, Racheal Kundananji and Tess Boade are set to line up as the front three for Bay once again. They have each scored three goals so far.

Bay FC possible XI: Rowland; Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Malonson; Bailey, Pickett, Anderson; Boade, Oshoala, Kundananji.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rowland, Lowder, Allen, Proulx Defenders: King, Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Brewster, Malonson, Pickett, Moreau, Sharples Midfielders: Doms, Castellanos, Shepherd, Conti, Anderson, Bailey, Loera Forwards: Marfo, Oshoala, Kundananji, Camberos, Boade, Hill

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2024 Bay 2-3 Portland Thorns NWSL

