How to watch the MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Texas Rangers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates are set to square off against Kumar Rocker and the Texas Rangers on Saturday in a matchup between two offenses still trying to find their rhythm this season.

The Rangers have stumbled at the plate through the first half of the year, sitting near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories. Texas ranks 26th in runs scored (270) and team batting average (.228), while also placing 28th in both on-base percentage (.293) and slugging (.369).

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s offensive struggles have been even more pronounced, the Pirates are last in Major League Baseball in runs scored (245) and slugging percentage (.336), 28th in batting average (.224), and 24th in on-base percentage (.302).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Texas Rangers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Texas Rangers MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT, and RSN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Texas Rangers in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Saturday, June 21, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT Venue PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Texas Rangers team news, injury reports & key players

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Pittsburgh hasn’t fared much better offensively, though Oneil Cruz has been a bright spot. The shortstop leads the team with 13 home runs, which ranks 32nd in the majors. McCutchen, the veteran leader, tops the Pirates with a .266 average. He’s chipped in with timely hitting, though his power numbers remain modest. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has quietly put together a solid campaign, hitting .282 with 10 doubles and a triple, while Adam Frazier has contributed three home runs and is batting .252 on the year.

The Pirates will counter with righty Mitch Keller, who’s endured a rough season thus far. Keller enters the weekend at 1-9, though his 4.08 ERA and 1.25 WHIP suggest he’s pitched better than his record shows. He’s fanned 68 batters on the year and will be looking to get some run support, something that has eluded him often this season.

Texas Rangers team news

Josh Smith has been the most consistent bat in the Rangers' lineup, leading the team with a .290 average. Though not a major power threat, Smith enters Saturday on an eight-game hitting streak and is hitting .375 over his last 10 appearances, tallying four doubles, two homers, and five walks. Wyatt Langford has provided the pop, pacing Texas with 13 long balls. He’s batting .333 over his past five contests, with two doubles and an RBI. Marcus Semien has also found his swing, carrying a 12-game hitting streak into the series and hitting .293 during his last 10 games. He’s contributed four doubles, a triple, and a homer over that stretch. Adolis García leads the club in RBIs with 37.

Texas will turn to Kumar Rocker on the mound. The right-hander has had a tough go in his rookie campaign, holding a 2-4 record along with a bloated 7.31 ERA and a 1.69 WHIP. Despite his 27 strikeouts, control and consistency have been major issues for the former first-round pick.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Texas Rangers head-to-head record