How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The St. Louis Cardinals (47-39) and Pittsburgh Pirates (36-50) are set to wrap up their three-game NL Central clash on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh opened the series with a commanding 7-0 win on Monday, holding the Cardinals hitless through six innings and limiting them to just four total hits without a single run on the board. While that night was one to forget for St. Louis, it doesn’t reflect their season as a whole—the Cardinals remain firmly in the playoff picture, sitting third in the division and only three games back of the first-place Cubs. If the postseason began today, they’d sneak in with the final Wild Card slot.

As for the Pirates, Monday’s statement win was a rare bright spot in an otherwise rocky campaign. Despite toppling a divisional rival, they’re still anchored to the bottom of the NL Central, 8.5 games behind the Reds in fourth. There’s still time for a turnaround, but Pittsburgh will need to hit the reset button after the All-Star break if they want to make any noise in the Wild Card race.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT, FDSMW

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 12:35 pm ET/9:35 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Wednesday, July 2, 2025 First-Pitch Time 12:35 pm ET/9:35 pm PT Venue PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals team news, injury reports & key players

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Spencer Horwitz made quite the impression in Monday’s victory, launching a home run and racking up three RBIs from the leadoff spot. The 27-year-old first baseman, now in his debut season with the Pirates after a stint with Toronto, has appeared in just 36 games this year—but he’s made the most of them. He’s hitting .258 with two long balls and 14 RBIs. Pittsburgh’s biggest slugger, though, is O'Neil Cruz, who has transitioned to center field despite his towering 6'7", 240-pound frame. The power-hitting former shortstop has belted 15 homers and driven in 35 runs, though his .212 average leaves room for growth. Veteran Andrew McCutchen remains a steady presence at the plate, now batting second as the team’s designated hitter with a .267 average, eight home runs, and 31 RBIs.

On the mound for Pittsburgh will be Mitch Keller, making his 18th appearance of the season. The 29-year-old righty has been better than his record suggests—despite a 2-10 mark, he owns a 3.90 ERA and a 77/25 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Pirates have only managed one win in his last five starts, but Keller was solid in his most recent outing, allowing just one run over 5.1 innings in a win against the Mets.

St. Louis Cardinals team news

For St. Louis, Masyn Winn was one of the few bright spots on Monday, collecting one of the team's four hits. The 23-year-old shortstop is now in his third year with the Cardinals and typically hits second in the order. He’s batting .263 on the season with seven homers and 30 RBIs. Leading the team in batting average is Brendan Donovan, who’s hitting a sharp .295 with 89 hits to his name. The versatile infielder has settled into a left field role and has chipped in six homers and 31 RBIs while leading off. Cleanup man Wilson Contreras brings the pop, tied for the team lead with 11 home runs and a team-best 51 RBIs, alongside a .249 average.

The Cardinals hand the ball to Sonny Gray for his 17th start, and the 35-year-old righty has been nothing short of brilliant. Boasting an 8-2 record and a team-best 3.36 ERA, Gray also leads the club in innings and strikeouts, fanning 101 while issuing just 17 walks. He was dominant in his last outing, throwing a complete game one-hitter to blank the Guardians.

