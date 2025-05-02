How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Fresh off a clean sweep of the Giants, the San Diego Padres (19-11) shift their focus to a three-game road set against the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates (12-20) on Friday night at PNC Park.

San Diego enters the series looking to jumpstart their offence, which has been somewhat pedestrian through the early going. The Padres currently sit 13th in the majors with a .718 team OPS, while averaging just 3.93 runs per game. Their power numbers have lagged, too, tied for 23rd alongside Colorado with only 26 homers through 30 games.

Pittsburgh hasn’t exactly fared better at the plate. The Pirates' bats have been largely quiet to start the season, ranking 27th in the league with a .642 OPS and putting up a meager 3.41 runs per contest. However, patience at the plate has been a relative bright spot, they rank 14th in the big leagues with 112 team walks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SDPA

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Friday, May 2, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

For Pittsburgh, Oneil Cruz has provided the most thunder at the plate with eight homers and 17 RBI, ranking 12th and 45th in MLB in those respective categories. Andrew McCutchen is batting .264 with six doubles, three homers and 12 walks, while Bryan Reynolds has four home runs, five doubles and 11 walks but is hitting a modest .238. Enmanuel Valdez has shown flashes as well, hitting .232 with a pair of triples, two homers, and 11 free passes.

The Pirates will counter with right-hander Mitch Keller, who’s been more steady than spectacular this season. In his last appearance, Keller tossed six solid innings against the Dodgers, giving up three runs (two earned) while striking out six. He enters Friday’s contest with a 1-2 record, a 3.97 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP through six starts and 34 innings pitched.

San Diego Padres team news

Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to be the centerpiece of the Padres’ offence, leading the team with a blistering .345 batting average. He's also their top power source with eight home runs and 18 RBI, putting him 12th in the majors in long balls and 35th in runs batted in. Manny Machado is batting .279 with 10 doubles, two home runs, and 10 walks. He’s currently riding a modest two-game hitting streak and is hitting .263 over his last five contests with a double and three RBI. Luis Arraez has also been swinging a hot bat, boasting a .298 average with three homers and five walks. Arraez enters this series on a two-game hit streak, and he's been tearing it up over his last five, hitting .429 with a triple, a homer, and four RBI. Xander Bogaerts has chipped in with eight doubles and a homer, though he's hitting just .243 on the year.

Right-hander Dylan Cease will toe the rubber for San Diego on Friday. In his most recent outing against the Rays, Cease allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks across 4.1 innings. The veteran has struggled with consistency, posting a 1-2 record along with a 5.76 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over six starts spanning 29.2 innings.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres Series info and probable pitchers

Game 1

Date Friday, May 2 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Mitch Keller Starting Pitcher (Pirates) Dylan Cease TV Channel Apple TV+ Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Saturday, May 3 First-Pitch Time 4:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Bailey Falter Starting Pitcher (Pirates) Randy Vasquez TV Channel SportsNet PT and SDPA Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, May 4 First-Pitch Time 1:35 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Andrew Heaney Starting Pitcher (Pirates) Nicholas Pivetta TV Channel SportsNet PT and SDPA Livestream Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record