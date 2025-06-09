How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins will square off at PNC Park on Monday, with Mike Burrows taking the hill for the home team and Eury Perez making his long-awaited return for the visitors.

Miami wrapped up a hard-fought series against the Rays with a narrow one-run defeat in Sunday’s rubber match. With that loss, the Marlins dropped to 24-39 on the season, anchoring the bottom of the NL East and trailing the division-leading Mets by a daunting 16 games.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is riding high after sweeping the Phillies in a tightly contested Keystone State showdown. The Pirates closed out the series with yet another low-scoring victory, improving to 26-40, though they remain stuck at the bottom of the NL Central.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT, FDSFL

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Miami Marlins in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Monday, June 9, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins team news, injury reports & key players

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Miami Marlins team news

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Series info

Game 2

Date Tuesday, June 10, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 p.m. ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Mitch Keller Starting Pitcher (Brewers) TBC TV Channel SportsNet PT and FDSFL Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, June 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 12:35 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Bailey Falter Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Cal Quantrill TV Channel SportsNet PT and FDSFL Livestream Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins head-to-head record