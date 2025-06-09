+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Philadelphia Phillies v Pittsburgh PiratesGetty Images Sport
Stream Pirates coverageStream FanDuel Florida
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins will square off at PNC Park on Monday, with Mike Burrows taking the hill for the home team and Eury Perez making his long-awaited return for the visitors.

Miami wrapped up a hard-fought series against the Rays with a narrow one-run defeat in Sunday’s rubber match. With that loss, the Marlins dropped to 24-39 on the season, anchoring the bottom of the NL East and trailing the division-leading Mets by a daunting 16 games.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is riding high after sweeping the Phillies in a tightly contested Keystone State showdown. The Pirates closed out the series with yet another low-scoring victory, improving to 26-40, though they remain stuck at the bottom of the NL Central.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT, FDSFL
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Miami Marlins in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

DateMonday, June 9, 2025
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
VenuePNC Park
LocationPittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins team news, injury reports & key players

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Miami Marlins team news

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Series info

Game 2

DateTuesday, June 10, 2025
First-Pitch Time6:40 p.m. ET
Starting Pitcher (Reds)Mitch Keller
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)TBC
TV ChannelSportsNet PT and FDSFL
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateWednesday, June 11, 2025
First-Pitch Time12:35 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Reds)Bailey Falter
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)Cal Quantrill
TV ChannelSportsNet PT and FDSFL
LivestreamFubo

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
03/30/25MLBMiami MarlinsPittsburgh Pirates3 – 2
03/29/25MLBMiami MarlinsPittsburgh Pirates5 – 4
03/28/25MLBMiami MarlinsPittsburgh Pirates3 – 4
03/27/25MLBMiami MarlinsPittsburgh Pirates5 – 4
09/10/24MLBPittsburgh PiratesMiami Marlins3 – 1
