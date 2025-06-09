How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins will square off at PNC Park on Monday, with Mike Burrows taking the hill for the home team and Eury Perez making his long-awaited return for the visitors.
Miami wrapped up a hard-fought series against the Rays with a narrow one-run defeat in Sunday’s rubber match. With that loss, the Marlins dropped to 24-39 on the season, anchoring the bottom of the NL East and trailing the division-leading Mets by a daunting 16 games.
Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is riding high after sweeping the Phillies in a tightly contested Keystone State showdown. The Pirates closed out the series with yet another low-scoring victory, improving to 26-40, though they remain stuck at the bottom of the NL Central.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: Fox Sports 1
- Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT, FDSFL
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time
The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Miami Marlins in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|Monday, June 9, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|PNC Park
|Location
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins team news, injury reports & key players
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Miami Marlins team news
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Series info
Game 2
|Date
|Tuesday, June 10, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 p.m. ET
|Starting Pitcher (Reds)
|Mitch Keller
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|TBC
|TV Channel
|SportsNet PT and FDSFL
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Wednesday, June 11, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|12:35 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Reds)
|Bailey Falter
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|Cal Quantrill
|TV Channel
|SportsNet PT and FDSFL
|Livestream
|Fubo
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|03/30/25
|MLB
|Miami Marlins
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|3 – 2
|03/29/25
|MLB
|Miami Marlins
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|5 – 4
|03/28/25
|MLB
|Miami Marlins
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|3 – 4
|03/27/25
|MLB
|Miami Marlins
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|5 – 4
|09/10/24
|MLB
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|Miami Marlins
|3 – 1