How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Cincinnati Reds (24-24) ride into Pittsburgh brimming with momentum as they kick off a three-game set against the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates (15-32) on Monday night.
Fresh off a sweep of the Guardians in Cleveland, the Reds capped the series with a 3-1 win Sunday, fueled by a strong outing from Andrew Abbott, who spun five scoreless innings, fanning five and allowing just four hits. The star of the day, though, was Will Benson, recently recalled from Triple-A Louisville on May 9. The right fielder went 3-for-4 with a pair of homers and drove in three.
He's now gone deep in four straight games, hitting a scorching .533 (8-for-15) with five home runs and 10 RBIs during that stretch. Cincinnati’s win streak now stands at four.
Meanwhile, the Pirates limp home after getting swept in Philly, closing the series with a gut-wrenching 1-0 loss on Sunday. Despite outhitting the Phillies 6-3, Pittsburgh couldn’t cash in. Paul Skenes was brilliant on the mound, firing eight innings of one-run ball with nine punchouts and just one walk, but received no run support. The Bucs have now dropped five of their last six.
It’s two teams headed in opposite directions—Cincy on the upswing, Pittsburgh trying to right the ship. The opener should set the tone for what could be a telling series in the NL Central.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. the Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: Fox Sports 1
- Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT, FDSOH
- Streaming service: Fubo
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time
The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Cincinnati Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Date
Monday, May 19, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
Venue
PNC Park
Location
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds team news, injury reports & key players
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
As for the Pirates, their offensive struggles are plain to see—batting just .217 with a .297 OBP and a weak .322 slugging percentage. Their arms have held up reasonably with a 4.08 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. Ke'Bryan Hayes paces the team with 41 hits and 15 RBIs, while Bryan Reynolds and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have combined for 71 knocks and 30 RBIs.
Mitch Keller gets the nod for the Bucs, but it’s been a rocky season so far. The righty is 1-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 2024 and owns a tough 3-5 record with a 6.06 ERA in his career against Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds team news
Cincinnati heads into this series with a .243 team batting average, a .320 on-base percentage, and a .395 slugging clip. Their pitching staff has kept them in games with a 3.58 ERA and a sharp 1.17 WHIP. Elly De La Cruz leads the charge with 46 hits and 31 RBIs, while TJ Friedl and Gavin Lux have teamed up for 87 hits and 36 RBIs.
Taking the hill for the Reds will be Nick Lodolo (3-4, 3.42 ERA), who’s punched out 42 batters this season. He’s had mixed results against Pittsburgh over his career, going 2-2 with a 4.30 ERA.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
04/13/25
MLB
Cincinnati Reds
Pittsburgh Pirates
4 – 0
04/13/25
MLB
Cincinnati Reds
Pittsburgh Pirates
5 – 2
04/12/25
MLB
Cincinnati Reds
Pittsburgh Pirates
5 – 3
09/22/24
MLB
Cincinnati Reds
Pittsburgh Pirates
0 – 2
09/21/24
MLB
Cincinnati Reds
Pittsburgh Pirates
7 – 1