How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

A fresh three-game series kicks off Tuesday at PNC Park, where the Pittsburgh Pirates will host the Chicago Cubs in a key National League Central clash.
Chicago enters the set at 17-12 on the season, looking to bounce back after dropping two of three to the Phillies. The Cubs were blanked in the opener 4-0, routed 10-4 in the second game, and fell 3-1 in extras in the finale, despite jumping out to an early 1-0 lead in the second inning before going silent at the plate the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has stumbled to an 11-18 mark after a rough series against the Dodgers. The Bucs fell in all three games, outscored 20-6 overall. Their most recent defeat saw them race ahead 2-0 in the opening frame, only to surrender the next nine runs in a lopsided loss.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates vs the Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time
The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Chicago Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Date
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
Venue
PNC Park
Location
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs team news, injury reports & key players
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Pittsburgh’s power has been fueled by Oneil Cruz, whose eight home runs and 16 RBIs lead the squad. Cruz ranks seventh in homers and 40th in RBIs league-wide. Veteran Andrew McCutchen is contributing at a .276 clip with four doubles, three homers, and 11 walks. Enmanuel Valdez has added some pop with two triples and a pair of homers, despite a .219 batting average. Ke’Bryan Hayes, meanwhile, is hitting .235 with a handful of extra-base hits.
The Pirates will turn to veteran southpaw Andrew Heaney for the series opener. The 33-year-old has been brilliant thus far, carrying a 2-1 record and an elite 1.72 ERA, seventh-best in the majors. He’s fanned 31 batters while walking just six, and was dominant in his last start, tossing six scoreless innings in a victory over the Angels.
Chicago Cubs team news
The Cubs’ offence has leaned heavily on Kyle Tucker, who leads the team with seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and a .289 batting average. His performance places him 13th in the league in homers and fourth in RBIs. Rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong continues to impress, hitting .286 with 10 doubles, a triple, five homers, and six walks, placing him 39th in home runs and 21st in RBIs across MLB. Ian Happ has been steady as well, batting .260 with seven doubles and a pair of long balls, while Carson Kelly has quietly emerged as a key contributor, slashing .341 with six home runs and 15 walks.
Chicago will hand the ball to left-hander Shota Imanaga, who’s set for his seventh start of the year. The 31-year-old is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA, striking out 27 batters while issuing 12 free passes. The Cubs have won four of his last five outings. In his most recent start, he gave up five earned runs in 5.2 innings against the Dodgers, but Chicago rallied late for a win in extra innings.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs Series info
Game 1
Date
Tuesday, April 29
First-Pitch Time
6:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Pirates)
Andrew Heaney
Starting Pitcher (Cubs)
Shota Imanaga
TV Channel
SportsNet PT and MARQ
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Wednesday, April 30
First-Pitch Time
6:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Pirates)
Carmen Mlodzinski
Starting Pitcher (Cubs)
Matthew Robert Boyd
TV Channel
SportsNet PT and MARQ
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Thursday, May 1
First-Pitch Time
12:35 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Pirates)
Paul Skenes
Starting Pitcher (Cubs)
Colin Rea
TV Channel
SportsNet PT and MARQ
Livestream
|Fubo
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
05.09.24
MLB
Chicago Cubs
Pittsburgh Pirates
12 – 0
04.09.24
MLB
Chicago Cubs
Pittsburgh Pirates
0 – 5
03.09.24
MLB
Chicago Cubs
Pittsburgh Pirates
3 – 5
28.08.24
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates
Chicago Cubs
10 – 14
28.08.24
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates
Chicago Cubs
5 – 9