Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates vs the Chicago Cubs, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

A fresh three-game series kicks off Tuesday at PNC Park, where the Pittsburgh Pirates will host the Chicago Cubs in a key National League Central clash.

Find the best deals

Chicago enters the set at 17-12 on the season, looking to bounce back after dropping two of three to the Phillies. The Cubs were blanked in the opener 4-0, routed 10-4 in the second game, and fell 3-1 in extras in the finale, despite jumping out to an early 1-0 lead in the second inning before going silent at the plate the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has stumbled to an 11-18 mark after a rough series against the Dodgers. The Bucs fell in all three games, outscored 20-6 overall. Their most recent defeat saw them race ahead 2-0 in the opening frame, only to surrender the next nine runs in a lopsided loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates vs the Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Chicago Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT

Venue

PNC Park

Location

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs team news, injury reports & key players

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Pittsburgh’s power has been fueled by Oneil Cruz, whose eight home runs and 16 RBIs lead the squad. Cruz ranks seventh in homers and 40th in RBIs league-wide. Veteran Andrew McCutchen is contributing at a .276 clip with four doubles, three homers, and 11 walks. Enmanuel Valdez has added some pop with two triples and a pair of homers, despite a .219 batting average. Ke’Bryan Hayes, meanwhile, is hitting .235 with a handful of extra-base hits.

The Pirates will turn to veteran southpaw Andrew Heaney for the series opener. The 33-year-old has been brilliant thus far, carrying a 2-1 record and an elite 1.72 ERA, seventh-best in the majors. He’s fanned 31 batters while walking just six, and was dominant in his last start, tossing six scoreless innings in a victory over the Angels.

Chicago Cubs team news

The Cubs’ offence has leaned heavily on Kyle Tucker, who leads the team with seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and a .289 batting average. His performance places him 13th in the league in homers and fourth in RBIs. Rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong continues to impress, hitting .286 with 10 doubles, a triple, five homers, and six walks, placing him 39th in home runs and 21st in RBIs across MLB. Ian Happ has been steady as well, batting .260 with seven doubles and a pair of long balls, while Carson Kelly has quietly emerged as a key contributor, slashing .341 with six home runs and 15 walks.

Chicago will hand the ball to left-hander Shota Imanaga, who’s set for his seventh start of the year. The 31-year-old is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA, striking out 27 batters while issuing 12 free passes. The Cubs have won four of his last five outings. In his most recent start, he gave up five earned runs in 5.2 innings against the Dodgers, but Chicago rallied late for a win in extra innings.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs Series info

Game 1

Date

Tuesday, April 29

First-Pitch Time

6:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Pirates)

Andrew Heaney

Starting Pitcher (Cubs)

Shota Imanaga

TV Channel

SportsNet PT and MARQ

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Wednesday, April 30

First-Pitch Time

6:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Pirates)

Carmen Mlodzinski

Starting Pitcher (Cubs)

Matthew Robert Boyd

TV Channel

SportsNet PT and MARQ

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Thursday, May 1

First-Pitch Time

12:35 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Pirates)

Paul Skenes

Starting Pitcher (Cubs)

Colin Rea

TV Channel

SportsNet PT and MARQ

Livestream

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

05.09.24

MLB

Chicago Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates

12 – 0

04.09.24

MLB

Chicago Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates

0 – 5

03.09.24

MLB

Chicago Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates

3 – 5

28.08.24

MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates

Chicago Cubs

10 – 14

28.08.24

MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates

Chicago Cubs

5 – 9

