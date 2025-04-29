How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates vs the Chicago Cubs, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

A fresh three-game series kicks off Tuesday at PNC Park, where the Pittsburgh Pirates will host the Chicago Cubs in a key National League Central clash.

Chicago enters the set at 17-12 on the season, looking to bounce back after dropping two of three to the Phillies. The Cubs were blanked in the opener 4-0, routed 10-4 in the second game, and fell 3-1 in extras in the finale, despite jumping out to an early 1-0 lead in the second inning before going silent at the plate the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has stumbled to an 11-18 mark after a rough series against the Dodgers. The Bucs fell in all three games, outscored 20-6 overall. Their most recent defeat saw them race ahead 2-0 in the opening frame, only to surrender the next nine runs in a lopsided loss.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Chicago Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Tuesday, April 29, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs team news, injury reports & key players

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Pittsburgh’s power has been fueled by Oneil Cruz, whose eight home runs and 16 RBIs lead the squad. Cruz ranks seventh in homers and 40th in RBIs league-wide. Veteran Andrew McCutchen is contributing at a .276 clip with four doubles, three homers, and 11 walks. Enmanuel Valdez has added some pop with two triples and a pair of homers, despite a .219 batting average. Ke’Bryan Hayes, meanwhile, is hitting .235 with a handful of extra-base hits.

The Pirates will turn to veteran southpaw Andrew Heaney for the series opener. The 33-year-old has been brilliant thus far, carrying a 2-1 record and an elite 1.72 ERA, seventh-best in the majors. He’s fanned 31 batters while walking just six, and was dominant in his last start, tossing six scoreless innings in a victory over the Angels.

Chicago Cubs team news

The Cubs’ offence has leaned heavily on Kyle Tucker, who leads the team with seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and a .289 batting average. His performance places him 13th in the league in homers and fourth in RBIs. Rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong continues to impress, hitting .286 with 10 doubles, a triple, five homers, and six walks, placing him 39th in home runs and 21st in RBIs across MLB. Ian Happ has been steady as well, batting .260 with seven doubles and a pair of long balls, while Carson Kelly has quietly emerged as a key contributor, slashing .341 with six home runs and 15 walks.

Chicago will hand the ball to left-hander Shota Imanaga, who’s set for his seventh start of the year. The 31-year-old is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA, striking out 27 batters while issuing 12 free passes. The Cubs have won four of his last five outings. In his most recent start, he gave up five earned runs in 5.2 innings against the Dodgers, but Chicago rallied late for a win in extra innings.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs Series info

Game 1

Date Tuesday, April 29 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Pirates) Andrew Heaney Starting Pitcher (Cubs) Shota Imanaga TV Channel SportsNet PT and MARQ Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Wednesday, April 30 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Pirates) Carmen Mlodzinski Starting Pitcher (Cubs) Matthew Robert Boyd TV Channel SportsNet PT and MARQ Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Thursday, May 1 First-Pitch Time 12:35 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Pirates) Paul Skenes Starting Pitcher (Cubs) Colin Rea TV Channel SportsNet PT and MARQ Livestream Fubo

