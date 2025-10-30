How to watch today's Pisa vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Pisa host Lazio at Arena Garibaldi Stadio Romeo Anconetani on Thursday in Serie A.

Pisa, newly promoted and sitting second from bottom with just four points, are desperate for their first league win after a difficult start. Lazio sit 10th with 11 points, coming off a morale-boosting 1-0 home victory over Juventus, but their attack has struggled for fluency recently. Both teams know a positive result is crucial for momentum, with Lazio favored but Pisa bolstered by recent defensive improvements and home resilience.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pisa vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, FOX and DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pisa vs Lazio kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Romeo Anconetani

The match will be played at Arena Garibaldi Stadio Romeo Anconetani on Thursday, with kick-off at 3.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Pisa team news

Pisa emerged from their clash with Milan without any fresh fitness concerns, though Gilardino is still unable to call upon Tomas Esteves, Mateus Lusuardi and Calvin Stengs, all of whom remain sidelined.

Lazio team news

Lazio, meanwhile, are contending with a lengthy injury list. Valentin Castellanos, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Matteo Cancellieri, Samuel Gigot, Nicolo Rovella and Nuno Tavares are all set to miss out on Thursday’s encounter.

